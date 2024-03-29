Highlights Contract talks between Paul George and the Clippers are at a standstill, according to rumors.

The Clippers wanted to secure both George and Leonard with extensions; they re-signed Leonard in January.

If George re-signs, James Harden may leave due to salary cap constraints, and the team will face uncertainty.

Paul George has been a primary component of the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup over the past few seasons. The team would like that to continue, but they and George are reportedly far off in contract expectations.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there has been no agreement between George and the Clippers on a new contract extension. As revealed on the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective Podcast," the two remain far apart in talks.

“It's now been three months, give or take, and there's been no agreement on Paul George and the word in the NBA is that they're apart. It's not like, let's have a big problem. They're apart.” —Brian Windhorst on George and the Clippers

The news comes as Kawhi Leonard, another main piece of the Clippers’ rotation, recently signed a three-year, $153 million extension in January. He was eligible for the max value of $161 million, but the contract came in at slightly under that figure to help the Clippers out with cap space.

At the time, Leonard was positive that since he got a deal done with L.A., George would be next. He even acknowledged the idea back in January after his extension was a done deal.

“With the conversation that I have with them about it, I think for the most part everybody is coming back. So with me signing an extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players.” —Kawhi Leonard after signing his extension

Simultaneous Talks With Superstars

The Clippers were engaging with Leonard and George at the same time regarding extensions

Indeed, at that very same time, the Clippers were also talking to George about a potential extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The idea was that the Clippers would lock up both Leonard and George at the same time, but George’s deal was not and still has not been worked out.

George has a $48.8 million player option for next season but is eligible to sign a four-year, $221 million deal with the Clippers in the offseason. If he chooses to sign with another team, the maximum value that he can get is $212.2 million, slightly less. Otherwise, he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason.

Kawhi Leonard – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 22.5 20.8 RPG 5.3 6.3 APG 3.6 3.7 FG% 47.0% 44.0% 3PT% 40.9% 38.4%

But it appears that the Clippers are not looking to go near that figure as they juggle the salary cap. They have the second-highest payroll this season, at $342 million, only behind the Golden State Warriors, whose payroll is $382.4 million.

Sixers Interested in George

The 76ers may be interested in George according to reports

There have been reports that Paul George could be interested in joining the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers possess a strong desire to acquire a superstar in the offseason to join forces with Joel Embiid, and have been eyeing George as that potential player.

The 76ers' desire to acquire Paul George in free agency is the NBA’s worst-kept secret. There are some who expect both sides to reach an agreement, leading to George joining forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey next offseason." –Keith Pompey

The Sixers do possess the most potential cap space come this offseason, at $76.8 million, so the odds are high that they will sign a superstar to complement Embiid. However, Windhorst still believes that the Clippers will work something out with George in the offseason.

“I think the league believes that Paul George wants to remain a Clipper, and there would be concern in the league about recruiting Paul George—especially if you had to give away players to open up space…My informed speculation is that, eventually, Paul will agree to a deal with the Clippers. It may not be for the full max, but it may be for more than what the Clippers have been offering.” —Brian Windhorst

Uncertainty For Harden

James Harden may depart Los Angeles if George is retained

If George is re-signed, it may spell trouble for James Harden. Harden is an unrestricted free agent after this season, but due to the nature of his contract, is not eligible to sign any extensions during the season.

“Now, they can't sign [James] Harden to an extension during the season. That’s not permitted by his style of contract. So that's not a surprise nothing's happened there.” —Brian Windhorst on James Harden

Whatever formula the Clippers were cooking up appears to have worked during the early portion of the season, but the team has hit the skids as of late. If George and Harden depart in the offseason, it will especially hurt if the team falls short of their championship goals. Regardless, the team will look drastically different if that does indeed occur.