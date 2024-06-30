Highlights The Warriors missed out on acquiring Paul George as the Clippers were unwilling to send him to Golden State.

George opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and has entered free agency.

The Clippers risk losing George without receiving a return package, as other teams like the Magic and 76ers may lure him away.

The Golden State Warriors are heading for an offseason that could see a lot of changes. Klay Thompson is reportedly on his way out of Golden State. Chris Paul has been officially waived from the team after they failed to find a trade for him.

The Warriors are certainly experiencing their fair bit of chaos at the start of the offseason. One of the solutions to providing Stephen Curry with a competent team for the upcoming 2024-25 season was angling towards acquiring Paul George.

George is seen as one of the biggest prizes of this offseason. However, the big decision of whether George would opt in to his player option was looming fast. The Warriors were in a time crunch to get the deal done with the Los Angeles Clippers. They fell short of that goal.

The Warriors were ready to give George what he needed, regarding his brand-new contract extension, according to reports. It even seemed as though George was enticed by the idea of joining the Warriors and staying on the West Coast. However, the Warriors were unable to provide a package good enough for the Clippers to feel comfortable accepting.

No combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Chris Paul, and a first-round pick worked, according to reports. George would end up opting out of his contract with the Clippers, leaving him to test the waters of free agency.

George's Next NBA Home

The Clippers stand to lose George for nothing in the offseason

It's a little confusing trying to figure out exactly what the thought process here is from the Clippers' point of view. The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers both sit in positions to lure George away for absolutely no return package going back to Los Angeles.

George is still keeping the Clippers in the conversation regarding his next contract, but it is hard to imagine him staying in Los Angeles with how negotiations have reportedly gone to this point. If his price point is not met, it feels likely that the NBA world will see George in a new uniform next season.

After re-signing James Harden to a new deal, one would figure the team would look to build around him and Kawhi Leonard moving forward. It remains confusing as to how they intend to do that if they lose a valuable asset like George for nothing.