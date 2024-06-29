Highlights Contract talks between the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George appear to have stalled, increasing his likelihood of leaving in free agency.

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are potential suitors for George.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Clippers are acting like they're "not desperate" to keep George ahead of free agency.

The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, yet there has been no progress made between the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George in terms of a new contract. It seems the Clippers are standing their ground on what they're willing to offer him.

Many contending teams are interested in George's services, and with the latest developments between the Clippers and him, the likelihood of his leaving is higher than before. ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave insight into the current status between the two parties on NBA Today.

"[The Clippers] are not acting like they're desperate to keep [Paul George]... They are not offering him the max contract... Why are they not worried about [him] pulling all the stops to try and force his way to [the Warriors]?" - Brian Windhorst

There is a legitimate reality in which George can force his way to the Golden State Warriors. It has been reported that the interest is mutual, as the Warriors are doing what they can to bring George to Golden State.

Losing George would be catastrophic for the Clippers, considering the amount they gave to acquire him in 2019. Flashback to that blockbuster deal: the Clippers sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who turned into a superstar, along with five first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for George.

In hindsight, if the Clippers knew that Gilgeous-Alexander would turn into the player he is today, they probably wouldn't pull the trigger on that deal. However, George was the last domino the Clippers needed to fall for Kawhi Leonard to sign with them during the 2019 offseason.

The Clippers have already disappointed each season since this core group has been assembled, and if George leaves, they could miss their window for a championship before they ever get close to capturing one.

George Has Multiple Suitors Willing to Give Him What He Wants

Whether it's in L.A. or elsewhere, George will get what he desires

Along with the Warriors, who are reportedly very interested in acquiring the All-Star forward, the Philadelphia 76ers are on their tail in the Paul George sweepstakes. The difference between the Sixers and the Warriors is Philadelphia has enough money to sign George outright. The Sixers are projected to have the most cap space of any team this offseason with $61.3 million.

George is coming off his healthiest year in the league since the 2018-19 season with the Thunder, where he finished third in Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year voting. The nine-time All-Star played 74 games this past season and displayed that he can still perform at a high level.

Paul George 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 22.6 REB 5.2 AST 3.5 STL 1.5 FG% 47.1

The Clippers are trying to bounce back from a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the eventual Western Conference champion, Dallas Mavericks. Injuries have derailed this team, as they have yet to have a postseason run with both their star players healthy other than their first season together in the bubble, where they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Paul George is a hot commodity and is standing firm with his asking price of a maximum contract. Whether he's worth it or not is debatable, but something that isn't is that the Clippers can't afford to lose him by any means.