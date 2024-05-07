Highlights The Clippers have reportedly made multiple contract offers to Paul George, who is still holding out for a max deal.

The Sixers and Magic pose a threat to the Clippers should George become a free agent this offseason.

George's decision may be influenced by factors like playing with Joel Embiid or young star Paolo Banchero.

As the Los Angeles Clippers head into the offseason, they find themselves wading into troubled waters when it comes to the future of star Paul George and potentially their current core. Between George and James Harden, the future of both remains up in the air, as only Kawhi Leonard has agreed to terms on a contract extension to this point.

But it appears George has received offers from the Clippers. However, they aren't aligned with what he's seeking, and that could lead to issues as NBA free agency looms.

Clippers Have Reportedly Made Multiple Contract Offers to Paul George

Veteran star is still unwilling to sign for below the max

After an unsatisfactory run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers will get an early start to their offseason plans. As of now, their goal appears to keep their core together, including head coach Ty Lue.

Having already reached a contract extension with two-time Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, L.A. can breathe easier knowing that one of their franchise pillars is locked down long-term. With Lue's latest comments, he appears to be in line for a lucrative contract extension himself.

However, the futures of George, Harden and Russell Westbrook are still up in the air.

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania made an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, revealing inside information about the Clippers' contract negotiations with George. Thanks to his behind-the-scenes look, it's clear that the Clippers will have to enter a bidding war to keep George, as the nine-time All-Star has been unwilling to sign any of the offers L.A. has proposed up to this point.

"This Clippers team fully intends to keep this group together. They want to bring back Paul George as a free agent or give him an extension. But they have not been able to reach an agreement with Paul George. There have been multiple contract offers below the max... They have not been able to reach a deal. So they're going to keep trying." - Shams Charania

"We'll see if they test free agency."

Where Could Paul George Go?

Clippers star already linked to two teams ahead of free agency

If George enters free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are the biggest threats to steal him from the Clippers. Both teams are projected to have enough cap space to sign George to a max contract. At least one of them will be a championship-contender with him on the roster.

In the Sixers' case, the dominance of Joel Embiid and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey make Philadelphia a legitimate landing spot for George. Having a recent MVP, the reigning MIP, and a championship-winning head coach will do that.

However, Embiid's injury-prone nature and the pressure of playing for the Sixers' fan base are unlikely to appeal to George. Not that Leonard is any more capable of staying on the court than the Cameroonian center, especially when it matters most.

In the Magic's case, it all starts with Paolo Banchero. The franchise's revival has coincided with the rise of 2022 No. 1 pick. A first-time All-Star in 2023-24, Banchero is an MVP-caliber player and his first run to and in the NBA Playoffs proves that.

Whether George believes that a team led by him and Banchero could make serious noise in the playoffs is unclear, though he was highly complimentary of the Magic's keystone in a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, calling him "a true superstar."