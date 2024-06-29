Highlights Paul George opts out of $48.7 million player option, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

George will discuss with the Clippers and other teams, including potential suitors like the 76ers.

The Clippers are reportedly unwilling to meet George's max contract demand, leaving room for other teams to pursue him.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is opting out of his $48.7 million player option and is officially becoming an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. George will reportedly talk with the Clippers and other teams when the free agency market opens on June 30th, 6 PM ET.

This also means that any opt-in and trade scenario involving George is now out of the window. Teams such as the Golden State Warriors were hopeful that they would be able to acquire the nine-time NBA All-Star in a trade.

Warriors Out of the Running for Paul George

Golden State was hopeful to land the nine-time All-Star in a trade

With George declining his player option, the Warriors are now essentially eliminated from the PG-13 sweepstakes. The Warriors would be unable to sign the 34-year-old outright in free agency due to their cap situation. But they had some assets and the salaries to create a package for the Clippers to consider, had George opted in.

Golden State had plans to pursue George in an opt-in-and-trade scenario to pair him alongside Stephen Curry. They were reportedly even willing to meet George's demands for a max deal. But based on the forward's decision, that is no longer in play.

With the Warriors out of the running, several other teams with cap space will now have a bigger chance to land one of the top free agents in this year's class.

Where Will George Go In Free Agency

Multiple teams are prepared to make a run at PG-13

George now enters a market that includes top stars such as LeBron James, who also declined his player option earlier this afternoon. James, however, is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

George, meanwhile, will explore his options as soon as free agency opens.

There is still a scenario that he returns with the Clippers. Los Angeles was reportedly unwilling to meet George's demands for a maximum contract worth over $220 million. They were only willing to extend the 34-year-old to a three-year $152 million deal, the same contract they signed Kawhi Leonard to.

Paul George - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats GP 74 PPG 22.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 FG% 47.1% 3P% 41.3$

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers loom as a team that has the best chance of prying George away from Los Angeles. The 76ers have a max contract slot available to sign PG13 outright. His arrival would create a dynamic trio in Philly with 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and reigning Most Improved Player winner Tyrese Maxey.

The Orlando Magic have also been named as a dark horse candidate to land PG-13 this summer. Though they may not carry the same contender status as the other teams linked to George have, they are still an intriguing option to consider with a budding star in Paolo Banchero leading the team.

There are just over 24 hours remaining until the free agency market officially opens. Where will PG-13 go?