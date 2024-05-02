Highlights Clippers face crucial offseason decisions as key players become free agents, risking team changes, most specifically with Paul George's future in question.

Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Paul George should he become a free agent.

George could push the 76ers over the top or boost the Magic's offensive firepower and be a key player in their development in the East.

The Los Angeles Clippers are about to enter arguably the most pivotal offseason in their franchise's history. The team swung for the fences this year, bringing in polarizing star James Harden.

In doing so, the Clippers positioned themselves as best as they ever have to accomplish what the franchise has never done; win an NBA title. However, at the time this is being written, the Clippers are tied 2-2 in a first round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The team is staring down a potential early-round exit from this year's NBA Playoffs. Should the team come up short yet again, it's fair to wonder what happens with this current core of players.

Kawhi Leonard was locked up on an extension through 2027 earlier this season, but Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George can all hit free agency this offseason. Harden is set to become an unrestricted free agent after picking up a player option last offseason before forcing his way out from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook and George both have player options they can decline for the upcoming year, allowing them to join Harden as unrestricted free agents. For George specifically, there appears to be an incentive to see what he's worth on the open market.

It's hard to forget the treasure chest the Clippers gave up to bring in George from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers surrendered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, and two pick swaps to pair him with Leonard at the time.

However, it's hard to blame George for potentially exploring greener pastures, should they become available after five fruitless seasons with the Clippers.

Paul George’s Chance to Finally Win a Championship

Joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia could finally give George that elusive first ring of his career.

George's fit with the 76ers is so perfect that it's hard not to gush about the idea of a trio featuring him, Embiid, and Maxey. Whenever "big threes" are thrown together, it can often be hard for players to settle into their new roles as they attempt not to step on each other's toes (on offensive, particularly).

That shouldn't be the case in this scenario.

Embiid is a former MVP and one of the best players in basketball. He is undoubtedly at the head of this team and the man through which the offense flows in Philadelphia. In the 39 regular season games he played this season, Embiid lead all NBA players who logged at least 1000 minutes on the season in usage percentage.

NBA Usage Rates 2023-24 Rank Player USG% 1 Joel Embiid 38.7 2 Luka Dončić 35.5 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.0 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.7

Maxey enjoyed a breakout campaign after Harden's departure from the team and Embiid's injuries in the regular season. His career-highs in points, assists, and rebounds per game led to the guard being selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also won the 2023-2024 Most Improved Player award.

With a definitive first and second option on the team, George takes them over the top. At the time of potentially signing his new contract, George will be 34 years old. As he enters the back end of his career, accepting a role as a third option to an elite superstar and newly arrived star is a great way to extend your career.

George has also proven capable of being effective in these kinds of situations during his time with the Clippers. His shooting ability and off-ball movement have allowed him to maintain a respectable 22.6 points per game average this season despite averaging the second-lowest touches per game (56.8) in a season during his time as a Clipper.

While one may argue George isn't an elite defender anymore, he's still a positive on that end of the basketball court. This would only elevate a 76ers team in need of a capable wing defender, especially in an Eastern Conference flooded with perimeter talent.

Between George's low-maintenance offense and the defensive upside he offers the 76ers, the team would be hard-pressed to find a reason not to pursue his services this offseason.

Elevating a Rising Team

George could use his final years to help Orlando's ascent in the Eastern Conference

The Orlando Magic surprised a lot of people when they burst onto the scene this season and ultimately locked up the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. At the time this is being written, the Magic trail the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs.

There is an obvious need for the Magic that needs to be addressed this offseason. The team needs to add another player who can create offensively. George would fill that need for them nicely.

Gary Harris has started all five of Orlando's playoff games at the 2 spot. Harris has averaged 3.8 points per game while shooting an abysmal 25% from the field and 26% from three.

George could join the Magic and easily occupy that spot, offering them a major upgrade to their starting lineup.

In the 2021-2022 season, George saw the highest touches per game (75.4) average of his career in the 31 games played. That was also the same season George registered his career-high in assists per game at 5.7.

Factoring in a lot of George's talents that were mentioned already when discussing his fit with the 76ers, George can also offer the Magic a reliable secondary or tertiary playmaker beside rising star Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero's Stats by Year Stats Paolo's Rookie Season Paolo's 2nd Year PPG 20.0 22.6 APG 3.7 5.4 Offensive Win Shares -0.3 1.3 Defensive Win Shares 1.3 4.0

With Banchero running point forward for the team, Orlando could take a playmaking by committee approach to the offense. It's hard not to imagine George improving a Magic team which ranked 22nd in offensive rating this season while also adding to their 3rd-ranked defense.

George could be exactly the kind of veteran Orlando needs to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.

All contract details are courtesy of Spotrac. All stats were provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference.