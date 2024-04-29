Highlights The Clippers showed resiliency in an intense Game 4 win over the Mavericks.

James Harden and Paul George made crucial plays and big shots late in the game to secure the win for the Clippers.

The Clippers won 116-111 without Kawhi Leonard, but his absence could be crucial in upcoming games.

With Kawhi Leonard ruled out in Game 4, the Los Angeles Clippers seemed bound to be on the ropes against the Dallas Mavericks. But the Clippers came out of the gates on Sunday afternoon scorching hot and led Dallas by as much as 31 points. Paul George was heavily responsible for the Clippers' first-half barrage, scoring 26 points in the first 24 minutes of action.

However, the Mavericks chipped away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. But each time Dallas came close, the Clippers seemed to have an answer. Even when the Mavs momentarily took the lead, Los Angeles responded and closed the game with the bigger shots and stops down the stretch to secure the much-needed 116-111 win to tie the series 2-2.

After the game, George spoke about the resiliency of his team amid the hostile environment, especially as the Mavericks were making their furious rally to take the lead down the stretch.

“This game we had good conversations in the huddle… We all came together, whether it was freethrows or timeouts. And we just tried to be on the same level. It’s us against 20,000 in the arena, so we were just trying to stay together, stay connected.” - Paul George

The Clippers could have easily folded after the Mavericks took the lead. But George, Harden, and company came together and managed to stave off Dallas' attempt at a historic comeback.

James Harden: 'It's A Show'

Mavericks and Clippers stars made big shots down the stretch

James Harden perfectly described the elite shot-making down the stretch of Game 4.

"It's a show. It's like elite, skilled, Hall of Fame basketball players going at it... There's only so much you can do defensively... I think it was whoever just came up with the stops... And I think we were the ones that got the stops consecutively and when we needed to, and that was the game right there." - James Harden

Indeed, it was a show — and Harden was the biggest star of that insane five-minute stretch that saw himself, George, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Dončić score all the points in crunch time.

Doncic kickstarted that stretch with a massive three-pointer, his only make of the night that tied the game at 98-all. The Beard then made a flurry of floaters, giving the Clippers a 104-100 lead. Irving later drained a three-pointer that trimmed the lead to one and converted on an impossible hangtime layup that gave the Mavericks their first lead since early in the first quarter to sent American Airlines Center into absolute frenzy.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Star Comparison Player James Harden Paul George Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving PTS 33 33 29 40 REB 6 6 10 7 AST 7 8 10 5 FG-A 12-17 11-19 10-24 14-25 3P-A 4-5 7-10 1-9 6-12

But the crazy environment as the Mavs made their furious rally did not rattle the Clippers.

George, who went off for 26 points in the first half, struggled after the break but made perhaps the biggest shot of the night when he drained a falling-away step-back three-pointer from the right corner to give Los Angeles back the lead.

From there, however, Harden took over the game. The Beard took his head down and continued his attacking mindset and converted a couple more big floaters that ultimately put the Mavericks to bed.

With the win, the Clippers got homecourt advantage back after losing Game 2 in Los Angeles. However, there is real concern about the status of Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 4 with knee inflammation, moving forward. If the Clippers were to get past the Mavs, they might have to do that without their best player.