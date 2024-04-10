Highlights Clippers' championship window closing with Leonard and George, Harden trade a last-ditch effort, but trio could be best bet to win a title going forward.

Thunder's young core could benefit from adding George in free agency to boost playoff chances

Several teams, including 76ers, Pistons, and Spurs have cap space to pursue George in the offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers have been an interesting case study in NBA team building ever since they acquired both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the same summer. With the addition of two superstars in their prime, L.A. instantly became title contenders. By mortgaging their future in order to assemble their elite duo, the Clippers also locked themselves into a championship-or-bust mentality.

So far, they've busted out of every single season since.

This season could prove to be their last chance to try to win it all with Leonard and George. L.A.'s desperation and rapidly-closing championship window were both palpable and that sentiment was only emphasized when they traded for James Harden — an undeniable all-time great with a well-deserved reputation for being a malcontent who has burnt his bridges with most of his former teams.

After an adjustment period, their Hail Mary trade for the former MVP seemed to be paying off dividends, as the Clippers climbed to the top of the Western Conference Standings. Since the All-Star break, though, Harden has been subpar, and his team has suffered as a result. Should they revert to the squad that looked like a top-three team in the West, there's a chance they could finally hoist the Larry O'Brien at season's end.

But if they fall short once again, this summer could be the beginning of the end for this Clippers' core. Kawhi Leonard may have signed an extension earlier this year, but Paul George will have to decide whether he wants to pick up his $48 million player option for next season. At nearly 34 years old, he may opt out in hopes of landing one last long-term, lucrative deal. And he could find greener pastures in his search.

5 Paul George's Return to Thunder?

2024-25 projected practical cap space: $39,045,529

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to have money to spend this summer. This offseason is also the perfect time for them to spend big, as they'll surely have to commit a significant amount of cap space to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren once they're eligible to sign their rookie extensions.

Paul George stats 2023-24 PPG 22.8 RPG 5.3 APG 3.6 FG% 47.0% 3FG% 41.0%

Between those two and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have the makings of a young dynasty, as their promising trio has led them to a top-three finish in the West this year. But if they fail to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, it'll likely be their youth that will spell their ultimate downfall. That, and their reliance on Josh Giddey.

Adding Paul George in free agency would replace their worst starter with a true elite weapon, one who's equally capable of taking over a game as he is playing off of another star like Gilgeous-Alexander. George's playoff experience would also solve a glaring hole for OKC. A return to the Thunder would have George playing for the Western Conference favorites next season, and he wouldn't even have to take a pay cut.

4 76ers Could Push to Add Paul George

2024-25 projected practical cap space: $58,384,406

The Philadelphia 76ers' patience with Tobias Harris is finally about to pay off, and not because his play has suddenly warranted his $39 million salary this season. At long last, the Sixers will be freed of Harris's contract this summer, giving them the space to deal out a max contract in what could be one of the most loaded free agent classes in recent memory.

Paul George advanced stats 2023-24 Usage Rate 26.9 PER 19.3 Offensive Net Rating +7.7 Defensive Net Rating -5.6

Ever since the inception of the Joel Embiid era, Philadelphia has desperately needed a player like George on the flanks: one who can lock up opposing wings, create his own shot, and take advantage of Embiid's gravity by knocking down open triples. George fits the bill to a tee, although he's essentially the best possible version of what the Sixers have been looking for.

With George, Embiid, and the newly ascended Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia would have their most talented roster since they drafted Embiid third overall in 2014. The Sixers will have money to spend this summer, and it's hard to find a better candidate for the bag than Paul George.

3 Potential Wembanyama & Paul George Pairing on Spurs

2024-25 projected practical cap space: $34,402,118

The league will never be the same as it was before Victor Wembanyama arrived. The rookie phenom has been even better than advertised and has locked up the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year and seriously challenged Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama advanced stats 2023-24 Usage Rate 32.3 PER 23.1 Offensive Net Rating +0.4 Defensive Net Rating -7.0

The San Antonio Spurs could very well finish with the worst record in the Western Conference this year, but it's highly unlikely that they'll be this bad again anytime soon. Not only have they found their franchise cornerstone for the next decade-plus in Wembanyama, they also now have one of the best free agency pitches in the league: the chance to co-star with the next face of the league.

This season should be the worst the world has seen from Wembanyama and the Spurs for a long time. Adding a player of Paul George's caliber would only accelerate the inevitable, and it should be something that George should be extremely interested in being a part of.

2 George's Return to Clippers Remains Very Possible

2024-25 projected practical cap space: -$103,237,888

The above number is not a typo. While it does factor in George opting into his $39 million option for next season, the Clippers would be deep in the red even if he left. And yet, despite their financial situation, L.A. still has the ability to give George his best possible contract, should he decline his option and re-sign with them to a new max deal.

Los Angeles Clippers 2024-25 notable contracts Player Cap Figure Kawhi Leonard $49,350,000 Paul George $48,787,676 (PO) Norman Powell $19,241,379 Ivica Zubac $11,743,210 Terance Mann $11,423,077

Things could get bleak for the Clippers quickly this summer if all of their impending free agents leave, but it's not impossible for them to simply retool and run it back with Kawhi Leonard and George again. It certainly wouldn't be the most exciting move, but it would mean staying in his home city and trying to finish what he and Leonard started.

There's a possibility that L.A. wouldn't even want to bring George back depending on how their season ends. But they have the richest owner in all of American professional sports and will debut their brand-new arena, the Intuit Dome, in August. Having George back to play in the first ever game of the Clippers' new home seems only right.

1 Pistons Will Have Money to Spend on George, If Interested

2024-25 projected practical cap space: $72,920,409

The Detroit Pistons may be the laughingstock of the NBA right now, but they have some things that many other teams don't: financial flexibility and a surefire future star in Cade Cunningham. They're estimated to have just under $73 million in cap space to play with this summer, but they could easily raise that number to their maximum amount of $78 million. If they're willing to cook the books via trade, they could come close to opening two max contract slots.

2024 NBA notable free agents Player Free Agent Type LeBron James Player Option $51.4M Paul George Player Option $48.8M Klay Thompson UFA James Harden UFA Pascal Siakam UFA DeMar DeRozan UFA

With that kind of bankroll, the Pistons can change their fortunes rather quickly, a la the Brooklyn Nets when they added both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Things may not have worked out for the Nets in the end, but, for a brief period, they were legitimate title contenders. If Paul George were to take his talents to the Motor City and bring along one of his star free agent friends, they could do some serious damage in the East alongside Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren.

