Contract negotiations between Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have remained at a standstill. If George changes teams, he will likely opt in to the final year of his contract and request a trade, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

[Clippers] have not been willing to meet Paul George's price. He remains un-signed. You can't just look at teams with salary cap space. If Paul George changes teams, it's very likely going to be a situation where he opts into his contract and requests a trade.

If George is seeking a max deal, the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons are the only teams with enough practical cap space to potentially sign him outright. The Pistons will likely not pursue the 34-year-old veteran, as they look to rebuild around Cade Cunningham.

Meanwhile, the Magic are focused on offering short-term deals to veterans, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. If the All-Star wing wants to expand his options, opting in makes perfect sense.

Let's break down five potential trade destinations for George.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs bring in a veteran co-star next to Wemby

Last week, George fueled free agency rumors on an episode of his podcast. He mentioned "chasing championships" was not his priority. Coincidentally, he also commended Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, while mentioning that the team needs to improve the personnel around him.

"The way he finished the year is scary for the league... The problem is he doesn't have the personnel. Not that the guys around him aren't good enough, it's just the personnel is not ready for all that he brings and his talents." - Paul George

Could George team up with the young star in San Antonio? It's not out of the question.

The Spurs have approximately $21.3 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac. However, they could make a sign-and-trade work if they ship the Clippers back forward Keldon Johnson. The Spurs reportedly are "willing to hear" offers for the 24-year-old wing, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Los Angeles Clippers- San Antonio Spurs Trade Los Angeles Clippers receive San Antonio Spurs receive Keldon Johnson Paul George Picks

Johnson averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 rebounds during the 2022-23 season. However, he was relegated to the sixth man role last season, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

In Los Angeles, Johnson could seamlessly slot into the starting lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Last season, he converted 36.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities. Furthermore, opponents shot 1.6 percent worse from three with Johnson as the primary defender. At 24 years old, he would also give the Clippers some much-needed young talent.

Meanwhile, George would give the Spurs a legitimate second star to pair with Wembanyama. George's elite perimeter scoring ability would greatly help the Spurs' offense, which finished 23rd in points per game (112.1).

Sacramento Kings

Kings looking to bounce back after a disappointing campaign

The Kings have made guard Kevin Huerter and forward Harrison Barnes available in trade talks, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect Kevin Huerter to be available again on the trade market this summer along with forward Harrison Barnes as the Sacramento Kings look to upgrade their roster in the vaunted Western Conference."

On paper, George profiles to be the ideal third star to team up with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. He is capable of carrying the offense for stretches, yet he is not ball dominant. Fox would remain the primary ball handler. As a 41.3 percent three-point shooter, George's perimeter scoring would also complement Sabonis's interior game.

Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings Trade Los Angeles Clippers receive Sacramento Kings receive Kevin Huerter Paul George Harrison Barnes Sasha Vezenkov Picks

As a two-way forward, Barnes would be a nice fit in the Clippers' frontcourt alongside Leonard and Ivica Zubac. Huerter would give the team some added depth. Huerter and Norman Powell could form a fearsome scoring duo off the bench.

Vezenkov was the 2023 EuroLeague MVP. However, he averaged only 12.2 minutes per game in his first NBA season. According to Eurohoops, he has informed the Kings that he wants to leave the organization.

Vezenkov could play a larger role for the Clippers, who are thin at power forward after moving on from Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington. A first-round pick makes this a workable deal for both sides.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are looking to get back in the mix after a year full of injuries

It was not long ago that the Grizzlies were a legitimate force in the league. During the 2022-23 season, they posted a 51-31 record, finishing second in the Western Conference.

After an injury-mired 2023-24 season, the team will look to get back into contention. Adding George to their core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. would give them the talent to match up with anyone.

Los Angeles Clippers-Memphis Grizzlies Trade Los Angeles Clippers receive Memphis Grizzlies receive Marcus Smart Paul George Luke Kennard GG Jackson Brandon Clarke

Smart would give the Clippers insurance at backup point guard if they are unable to re-sign Russell Westbrook. Smart's perimeter defense would fit nicely in lineups with Harden and/or Powell.

Kennard is a 43.9 percent career three-point shooter. He enjoyed a successful two and a half year run with the Clippers, in which he led the NBA in three-point percentage twice. He is a great depth piece.

Jackson is the big get here, though. As a rookie, the 19-year-old averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 35.7 percent from three. As the season progressed, he received more opportunities. That culminated in April, when he averaged a whopping 20.8 points per game.

Jackson was only a second round pick. However, 247Sports rated him as the sixth overall recruit in his high school class. He has legitimate star potential.

Finally, Clarke could fit in nicely as the backup power forward. He represents a stronger option than PJ Tucker.

Philadelphia 76ers

George and the Sixers have been linked for quite a while now

Yes, the Sixers have the cap space to sign George outright, but that may not be an option. All signs point to George opting in if he departs. In that scenario, Daryl Morey could still pull the trigger, but he would have to send the Clippers a competitive package back.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the team's interest in George has "significantly waned". However, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers could offer the Clippers a package of Tobias Harris and the No. 16 overall pick in a potential sign-and-trade.

The Sixers could include the No. 16 pick and consider even adding Tobias Harris via a sign-and-trade as part of a package. L.A. has some level of interest in Harris... And if George opts to become a free agent, don't rule out Philly going after him.

Los Angeles Clippers-Philadelphia 76ers Trade Los Angeles Clippers receive Philadelphia 76ers receive Tobias Harris Paul George 2024 1st round pick (#16)

The Clippers' interest in Harris is not surprising. He enjoyed the best run of his NBA career with the franchise (2018-19). Across 87 games, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 42.6 percent from three. Harris even won Western Conference Player of the Month in November 2018. Perhaps, a return to LA would unlock the best version of him.

Harris did not live up to All-Star expectations in Philadelphia, but he is still a good starting forward. Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, while shooting 35.3 percent from three. He could help the Clippers remain competitive.

The No. 16 pick would give the Clippers a future asset, as well. Nevertheless, is this enough for George? And are the Sixers willing to add additional draft capital? Remember, their interest has "waned", and they have the cap space to sign other free agents without giving up anything. Unless George forces his way to Philadelphia, the Clippers may be able to find a stronger offer elsewhere.

As a result, this deal feels extremely unlikely.

Golden State Warriors

George in the Bay Area could be intriguing

The Warriors are a team to watch for George, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

A George to Golden State sign-and-trade will take some salary cap gymnastics, but it is possible. As a second apron team, their trade abilities are restricted. In order for a potential George trade to work, the Warriors need to waive Chris Paul and let Klay Thompson depart in free agency. This would allow them to dodge the second apron and aggregate salaries.

Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors Trade Los Angeles Clippers receive Golden State Warriors receive Andrew Wiggins Paul George Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Picks

Wiggins's three-year, $84.7 million contract carries risk, but he was an All-Star only two seasons ago. At age 29, he should be in the midst of his prime. If he can remain healthy, he is the perfect 3-and-D wing for the Clippers.

Kuminga carries a lot of upside. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He is still only 21 years old.

Looney would be a quality backup behind Zubac; he could also be shipped to a third team for a combo forward.

To offset the salary risk, the Warriors will attach limited draft compensation. A protected pick should suffice.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.