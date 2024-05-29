Highlights The Paul George situation with the Clippers is reaching a turning point with contract negotiations at a standstill.

George's reluctance to take a discount may lead the Clippers to consider other star players like DeMar DeRozan in 2024-25.

Clippers may explore options like a sign-and-trade for DeRozan if they fail to re-sign George, impacting their roster for next season.

The Los Angeles Clippers looked like a legitimate championship contender when they went 26-5 over a two-month stretch during the season. The team's turnaround was highlighted by the play of star trio Kawhi Leonard , Paul George , and James Harden . For the most part, health also seemed to stay consistent around that time, which had Clippers fans dreaming big.

The situation with George is also loaded with question marks. After the Clippers extended Leonard’s contract in January, most expected George to follow suit, but so far nothing has materialized. George has a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season. George's contract status has cast a shadow over the organization since the conclusion of the season.

Is it possible the Clippers are already looking past George to replace him with another L.A. native?

Paul George Situation is Approaching a Climax

Both parties have been quiet

George is not down with the idea of a discount. He has not signed an extension with the team yet (he has a $48.8 million player extension he is expected to turn down). Both parties are reportedly apart on a new deal, but George's leverage remains strong. The 34-year-old will have several suitors this summer, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“It’s just a matter of whether the Clippers are gonna give him the max, which is something they don’t wanna do because they didn’t give it to Kawhi.”

The Clippers appear to be hoping that all four of their stars will take a discount to play together and be home in their native Los Angeles. George may not be down with that plan, which is going to make this a very interesting summer.

Another Star Wing Could Take George's Place Next Season

Either George Takes a Discount, Or Another L.A. Native Fills His Shoes in 2024-25

Though the Clippers would accept returning their stars on discounted deals, it's no secret they have already done some window shopping.

According to a recent report, L.A. may have interest in Chris Paul and/or Kyle Lowry this offseason. Lowry is a free agent after playing out the second half of this season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul may find his way to free agency as his contract for the 2024-25 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors isn't fully guaranteed.

George's future will impact what moves the Clippers choose to make at point guard. No. 13 refusing a discount could also mean the Clippers instead look at Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan , who may get his long-awaited Southern California homecoming this summer, as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"As previously reported on HoopsHype following the lottery, there’s a belief around the league that DeMar DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him. However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency.”

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer also reported George and Los Angeles are at an impasse over his next contract. L.A. may have a multitude of reasons behind not offering George the max. When injuries have been such a persistent problem for George, maxing out his contract may not be the best move.

The Clippers only have up to $32.8 million to spend if they move off Harden's contract. It's fair to wonder how much DeRozan would raise L.A.'s ceiling if he joined the roster largely as currently constructed.