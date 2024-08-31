Key Takeaways The Clippers signed Ivica Zubac to a three-year, $58.6 million extension, increasing his total salary to $70.3M over four seasons.

Zubac, the longest-tenured Clipper, had a career-best season with 11.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG at 64.9% FG.

The Clippers' have done a great job pivoting this summer despite the departure of Paul George.

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly signed starting center Ivica Zubac to a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday evening.

Zubac had one year left on his current deal, worth $11.7 million. With this extension, the center is now on the books for $70.3 million over the next four seasons.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Zubac is set to make $18.1 million in 2025-26, $19.1 million in 2026-27, and $20.5 million in 2027-28.

Zubac Has Become a Fixture for the Clippers

Zubac is the longest-tenured player on the team

Zubac has been with the franchise since the L.A. Lakers traded him to their in-town rivals at the trade deadline of the 2018-19 season. This upcoming campaign will mark his sixth full season with the Clippers.

Since joining the franchise, Zubac has become a key fixture for the team. The 27-year-old has been their starting center over the past three seasons.

He had arguably his best season as a pro this 2023-24 campaign, where he averaged a career-best 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, while shooting nearly 65 percent from the field.

Ivica Zubac - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 11.7 RPG 9.2 BPG 1.2 FG% 64.9%

Zubac especially established a great rapport with James Harden, who reportedly worked on pick-and-rolls with the former league MVP as soon as he arrived on the team last year.

Clippers Have Done a Great Job Pivoting this Summer

Clippers secure Zubac on a team-friendly contract

Despite the departure of franchise star Paul George this summer, the Clippers have done a great job pivoting the direction of their franchise with their moves this offseason. Zubac's extension is the latest proof of this.

With this new deal, the Clippers have locked up their starting center to a team-friendly contract that runs through 2027-28.

Only he, Kawhi Leonard , and newly-signed forward Derrick Jones Jr. are under contract until the 2026-27 season. Likewise, those three along with guard/forward Norman Powell are the only players guaranteed for 2025-26.

Despite George's exit, the Clippers have done well in constructing a more well-balanced roster surrounding their two stars, Leonard and Harden.

Apart from bringing back Harden on a two-year deal (with a player option in the second year), they were also able to pry away Jones from the Dallas Mavericks following his standout run during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers also brought back veteran wing Nicolas Batum , defensive point guard Kris Dunn , and wildcard Kevin Porter Jr. , who averaged over 19 points per game with the Houston Rockets a couple of seasons ago.