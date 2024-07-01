Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers released a formal statement regarding Paul George's impending exit from the team.

As George enters discussions with other teams during free agency, the Clippers revealed that their star will not be returning to the franchise for a sixth season.

With several other teams in the running to sign George, it is now confirmed that he will find a ne home by the time free agency comes to a close.

As a free agent looking for what will potentially be his final contract in the NBA, it is now confirmed that nine-time NBA All-Star, Paul George, will be finding a new home during free agency. The Los Angeles Clippers have issued an official statement on George's impending departure, which all but hammers the final nail in the coffin on his five-year tenure in LA.

In their statement, the team explained that there were plenty of different scenarios and avenues for George to either stay in Los Angeles or find a new city to play in. At the end of the day, there was a mutual agreement for both to part ways.

Now, with the writing clearly on the wall, George can freely talk to other organizations.

George was successful as a player during his time in a Clippers uniform, averaging 23.1 points, despite the team not reaching their collective goal of winning a title. In the Clippers' statement, the team recognizes George for his efforts in trying to achieve that goal.

Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul. - Los Angeles Clippers

In the summer of 2019, George was dealt to the Clippers in a trade involving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a plethora of outgoing first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, to pair with the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard. After forming what was thought to be one of the deadliest duos in the entire association, the pair failed to reach the Finals in their five years together.

Paul George's Biggest Suitors

Teams with the best chance to sign PG-13 this offseason

As it has been previously revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul George planned to meet with three teams during free agency to discuss deals. These teams were the Clippers, the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers. Now that the Clippers are clearly out of the way, that leaves only the Magic and 76ers as George's most likely destinations.

Paul George Career Stats Category Stat PTS 20.8 REB 5.2 STL 1.7 TS% 57.2%

In terms of Orlando's chances of signing George, they could be better, but even being considered by a player of George's caliber is a win in itself. Orlando looks to add George to one of the league's best up-and-coming rosters, where they excel on the defensive end.

George, one of the league's most elite two-way players, will certainly help the rich become richer on the defensive side of the ball while also contributing to an offense that could have been better in 2023-24. The fit would be great, especially next to the 2023 Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, and the newly-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

As George's supposed best fit, the 76ers have the cap room and the space to welcome George to the team. Along with the 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid and the 2024 Most Improved Player, Tyrese Maxey, the three would form one of the league's most vaunted trios while hoping to compete for a title as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

As things currently stand, George's most likely landing spot is Philadelphia, and news of his eventual signing may be just around the corner.