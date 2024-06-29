Highlights Former league MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is expected to leave the Los Angeles Clippers as an unrestricted free agent.

According to NBA insiders and league sources, Westbrook is weighing his options and will decide to look for a new home heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Westbrook's potential departure combines with the fact that the Clippers have shown different levels of interest in other veteran point guard options.

The 2017 NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star, Russell Westbrook, is looking to depart from the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency to find more opportunity, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. Heading into his 17th NBA season, Westbrook will look for a new home where he will hopefully see more playing time and opportunity.

In a reduced role with the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in just 22.5 minutes per game. Formerly regarded as one of the best point guards in the entire league, he'll be looking to rekindle his production from the late 2010s when he famously averaged a triple-double during the 2016-17 season to take home the Most Valuable Player award.

Russell Westbrook Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 11.1 AST 4.5 STL 1.1 TS% 51.4%

Westbrook tried adding as much as possible to the Clippers while coming off the bench as the team's sixth man. However, it was clear that the team was still not able to mesh well enough to get over the hump, as the Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. Per ClutchPoints, Westbrook will assess his situation and look into joining another franchise to continue his illustrious career.

League sources have told ClutchPoints that Westbrook is not expected to be in a Clippers uniform next season... There have also been reports of the Clippers' interest in point guards Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry, which would reinforce the idea that they're going to replace him. - Tomer Azarly

Now, with Westbrook on the move, it will be interesting to see who jumps out as a potential suitor for one of the game's greatest point guards.

Who Will Sign Westbrook?

Several teams will likely put in offers for the former MVP

While his best days may, in fact, be behind him, Westbrook still wants to contribute to a championship-winning franchise. This is evidenced by his clear willingness to take a backseat to others to succeed, as was seen during his time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of the 2022-23 season, where he started just three games out of a possible 52 before being traded and eventually signing with the Clippers to finish out the season.

Russell Westbrook Career Stats Category Stats PTS 21.7 AST 8.1 EFG% 46.9% PER 22.0

Westbrook's next team may be a little harder to predict than most big-name free agents this summer. This is mostly because his production has declined enough that it's unknown what type of situation he could land in and how much money he'll command. Since Westbrook had previously been playing for the Clippers on a $3,835,738 salary, he may also be willing to take on a minimum contract to land on a winning team.

Teams like the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat could be in contention, as they'll likely have enough money to offer Westbrook a mid-level exception while simultaneously trying to compete for a championship, which Westbrook surely hopes to do next season.

The Philadelphia 76ers could also be in the running for a player of Westbrook's caliber, even though the team recently drafted Jared McCain with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.