Highlights Re-signing Russell Westbrook is crucial for the LA Clippers' success next season.

Westbrook's impact goes beyond being a superstar, and he adds some much-needed depth.

Losing Westbrook would significantly impact the team's bench unit.

The Los Angeles Clippers had a disappointing end to their season, once again, as they fell in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks with Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a knee injury.

This offseason, James Harden is set to hit unrestricted free agency, while both Paul George and Russell Westbrook hold player options. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers' "goal" is to re-sign both George and Harden.

However, retaining Westbrook could prove to be more difficult. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Law Murray reported that the former league MVP may seek a better opportunity elsewhere.

"Does the nine-time All-Star and former MVP want to continue in this kind of limited role while playing on a veteran’s minimum deal, or might he have played his way into a better opportunity elsewhere? Considering the challenges that came with him being relegated to a reserve role, with team and league sources indicating that the process was far more challenging behind the scenes than team officials had made it appear publicly, the answer may very well be the latter."

Last season, Westbrook started all 21 games after signing with the Clippers in late February. He was dynamic in their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

Westbrook entered the 2023-24 campaign locked in as the starting point guard, but his role diminished in the wake of the Harden trade. The pair of playmaking guards struggled to mesh in the starting lineup, and Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench.

In a reserve role, the nine-time All-Star posted career lows in minutes per game (22.5) and usage percentage (25.2).

His market will be interesting. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic could benefit from his playmaking and veteran leadership. Are they willing to offer Westbrook his ideal role? How much money will the 35-year-old guard be seeking?

Meanwhile, the Clippers hold Westbrook's early bird rights, so they can offer him up to 175 percent of his previous salary, which would equate to roughly $6.7 million. Accepting that offer and a bench role will be a tough sell.

The Clippers Need to Re-Sign Russell Westbrook

The veteran is the team's best option this summer

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Westbrook was not counted on to be a superstar, but he was still impactful. This season, only five Clippers posted a positive box plus/minus (min. 12 games played): Leonard, Harden, George, Ivica Zubac, and Westbrook. In addition, he still has excellent chemistry with Paul George. That "OKC duo" posted a net rating of +7.3 during their 853 minutes on the court together.

When the other stars are out of the lineup, he can step up and play at an All-Star level, as he demonstrated in the Phoenix series. That is much needed, given Leonard and George's respective injury histories.

If the Clippers lose Westbrook, their depth takes a significant hit. Bones Hyland is capable of stepping into the backup point guard role and being a valuable scoring option off the bench. However, he does not offer the defensive presence and reliability of Westbrook. Their other guards Brandon Boston Jr. and Xavier Moon do not offer those attributes, either.

Adding another big piece this summer is improbable for the Clippers as a luxury tax team. If they re-sign George and Harden, their options will be likely limited to minimum salary deals and a $559k trade exception from the Filip Petrusev trade.

Therefore, re-signing Westbrook is imperative for them as contenders.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, and Basketball Reference.