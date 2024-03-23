Highlights Russell Westbrook appears to be on the verge of returning for the L.A. Clippers.

Westbrook has been out since March 1 after fracturing his non-shooting hand during a bout with the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook's absence looks to have impacted the team's bench production.

Recent losses notwithstanding — they had dropped four of their last six contests heading into Friday's bout with the Portland Trail Blazers — the Los Angeles Clippers continue to find themselves in the top four of the Western Conference standings. And they're on the verge of getting a helping hand for the stretch run.

Particularly in the second unit, where the team's production has waned somewhat recently.

According to a report from ESPN's NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, via X, backup guard and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook should be back in the fold in a matter of days:

"Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to return to the lineup next week — perhaps as soon as Monday vs. the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN."

Westbrook's return early next week would put him back on the hardwood perhaps sooner than expected. He fractured his non-shooting hand during a March 1 win over one of his former teams, the Washington Wizards, undergoing surgery just three days later.

The 35-year-old was subsequently listed as week-to-week by the Clippers, with the hope being that he'd return in time for the playoffs.

Westbrook Has Excelled Off the Bench

Clippers have missed his production on both sides of the ball

When Westbrook went down with his injury, the Clippers trailed the then-No. 1 Minnesota Timberwolves by just three games on the West's table. Since he has been sidelined, the team has played .500 ball, and now finds itself trying to fend off the No. 5 New Orleans Pelicans; the two teams are separated by just 1.5 games as of this writing.

It's clear that Westbrook has brought a lot to the table — efficiency be damned — for Los Angeles. The club's bench has been noticeably less potent without him.

Before he went out, the Clippers' bench had been averaging 36.6 points per contest, a top-10 mark league-wide. In the 10 games that he has watched from the bench, that number has dipped to 31.6 PPG. Similarly, the second unit's effective field goal percentage has dropped from 57.5 pre-injury to 54.5 during the stretch that has followed it.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 (Per 36 mins) Category Stat PTS 17.6 AST 7.0 REB 8.1 STL 1.8

Of course, that's what happens when one loses a bench player of Westbrook's caliber (and vision). For the year, the 2016-17 NBA MVP has averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in just 22.6 minutes per contest. Only 19 players in the Association have logged an 11-5-4-1 line or better, and Westbrook is the only one of the lot to do so in a support role.

He has also managed that output despite having played fewer minutes than everyone else on that list, save for LaMelo Ball and Joel Embiid (who have appeared in just 22 and 34 games this season, respectively).

What has been particularly impressive about Westbrook's campaign is his two-way impact. Opposing players' field goal percentages have dropped 3.5 percent on average compared to their norms when Westbrook has been the closest defender.