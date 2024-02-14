Highlights The L.A. Clippers sent reserves Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker home from their road trip as they struggle to find a role on the team.

Hyland has struggled with inconsistency and has virtually no role on the contending team.

Tucker has had limited playing time and is uncertain of his role, but he still has the potential to make a positive impact in certain situations.

Despite being in third place in the Western Conference, not everything is coming up roses for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Clippers sent reserves Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker home from their current road trip — neither will play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Charania went on to state the pair will rejoin the team following the All-Star break. Both have played only sparingly since arriving via trades — Clippers acquired Hyland last season, while Tucker was part of the deal that brought James Harden to L.A. back in November.

The Clippers' roster is very deep, featuring at least two rotation-level players at each position. With the team on a roll over the last month, Coach Tyronn Lue has settled on his group, one that neither Hyland nor Tucker belong to. Inner turmoil is the quickest way to bad chemistry and a dysfunctional product on the court. Can the Clippers avoid distractions and continue their push towards a title?

Hyland's struggles with inconsistency

Scoring average dipped to 6.2 points in 2023-24

Before the season, there was some optimism that Hyland would make a significant mark in Coach Lue's second unit. After all, Hyland showed some nice flashes after being traded to the Clippers (by the Denver Nuggets) at the 2023 trade deadline.

Back then, the narrative surrounding Hyland was that he was looking for greener pastures after falling out of favor with the Nuggets. Now, he's in a similar spot: virtually no role on a team that is expected to contend.

Bones Hyland - Career Scoring Numbers Points Per Game 10.2 Field Goal% .398 Three-Point% .364

Hyland's a very likable personality with a knack for getting buckets in bunches. Efficiency and inconsistent defense has oft been a topic of discussion around him, but it's clear he's capable of providing a scoring lift for whichever team he's on. It's not a lack of talent that has held Hyland back though, it's the sense of urgency leveled by his team's success.

While other young players might be afforded a longer leash in terms of playing through mistakes, Hyland has to play perfectly to maintain his spot from game to game. It's not that he's unable to contribute to a contending team - he just might be better suited developing on a rebuilding squad that will give him more leeway to hone in on his game.

Tucker's uncertain role

Has only appeared in 12 games since arriving from Philadelphia

Tucker has had a pretty tumultuous 2023-24 campaign. It mainly stems from an uncertain role, rather than character concerns, however.

Tucker, a 13-year vet and 2021 NBA Champion, simply believes he still has a lot of value on a contending team. It's a bit surprising his role has been so limited with the Clippers. He hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 27 — even when games are already decided, Tucker never sees the floor. His lack of playing time predictably resulted in a trade request prior to last week's deadline.

Once it passed without a deal in place for him, Tucker posted a message to social media voicing his displeasure with his situation. On a veteran-laden team, it makes sense for someone like Hyland to fall by the wayside with his role.

Tucker, on the other hand, has been a constant in the rotation on every team he's been part of for over a decade. It's not outside the realm of possibility for Tucker to return with a renewed sense of energy following the All-Star break. The only problem is that there still isn't a clear role for him outside of playing utility minutes behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

PJ Tucker Splits • Last Two Seasons Category 2022-23 2023-24 Minutes 15.9 25.6 Points 3.5 1.3 Rebounds 3.9 2.9 Field goal % 42.7 31.6 Three-point % 39.3 31.3

Scoring forward Amir Coffey and Missouri rookie Kobe Brown have usurped him in the lineup, so it will be difficult to find minutes. If Tucker remains on the team and isn't bought out before he is able to sign with another playoff contender, it's wise for Coach Lue to find some playing time, even if it is sporadic initially.

Tucker's volume and production, especially from downtown, has waned over the last couple of seasons, but he can still defend and has the requisite experience to make a positive impact in certain situations.

Whether Hyland or Tucker permanently rejoin the rotation or not, Los Angeles has what it takes to compete for an NBA title in 2024. The internal handling of both is a crucial storyline to watch for the rest of their season. Finding a way to incorporate two talented, "deep rotation" players back into the primary lineup won't be easy, but if done correctly, it can pay off in a playoff series.