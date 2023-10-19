Highlights Adding James Harden to the Clippers roster would increase their star power and marketability, attracting more attention and enhancing their appeal to fans and sponsors.

Harden's presence on the team would improve the Clippers' chances of securing a high seed in the playoffs and give them a better situation when the playoffs begin.

Harden's playmaking skills and scoring prowess would make the Clippers more versatile offensively and elevate their offense to the top tier of the NBA.

James Harden remains with the Philadelphia 76ers … for now. With the L.A. Clippers interested and seemingly renewing talks on a potential deal, it looks like The Beard could get what he wished for sooner rather than later.

To recall, Harden demanded a trade away from the Sixers earlier in the 2023 offseason and named the Clippers as his preferred trade destination. However, Philly has remained firm on their asking price for him, with recent reports indicating they want Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks from Los Angeles in exchange for the former MVP.

While a trade between the Clippers and Sixers has yet to go down, recent signs point to potential deal looming. Harden attended Sixers training camp for one day, but then reportedly zoomed off to Houston, skipping practice as he waits for a trade.

With that being said, the Clippers must do their very best to make a deal for Harden sooner rather than later, preferably before the 2023-24 season starts. Here are five reasons why they should do it.

Star power and marketability

At this point in time, the Clippers boast a roster built around Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. While that trio of All-Stars already possesses a lot of star power in its own right, adding Harden to the mix will absolutely increase the Clippers’ profile and marketability.

Harden’s presence on the roster will make Los Angeles more visible. Getting a player of the Beard’s caliber would certainly attract more attention, as well as enhance the franchise’s appeal to the fanbase and sponsors. Adding Harden’s individual stardom to the Clippers’ existing talent will potentially create a new and compelling narrative that can generate a ton of hype and interest in the team. This will come in handy too for the franchise, especially when the team’s new stadium is set to open next season.

Improved chances of getting a high seed

There’s no denying that a roster built around Leonard and George hasn’t exactly worked wonders for the Clippers. For the past few years, both stars have missed a significant amount of games, leading fans and other teams to lose the fear-factor the All-Star duo once carried.

Even though Los Angeles has consistently made the playoffs ever since acquiring Leonard and George, there seems to be a missing piece to propel them to greater heights. While it may seem that the missing piece is Westbrook, there’s a chance Harden is that one ingredient that gives the Clippers a better situation when the playoffs start next year.

Harden’s presence on the team is insurance that there’ll always be a star that can run the offense, especially during the regular season. The best-case scenario, of course, is all of Leonard, George, Westbrook, and Harden play 82 games together to attain a higher seeding. On the other hand, even one of them is enough to help the Clippers reach the postseason. In any case, getting Harden will ensure Los Angeles has a playoff spot come the big games next spring.

Playmaking and versatility

Harden has been primarily known as a scorer throughout his entire career. But apart from giving his team a healthy dose of buckets, the All-Star guard can also make life a lot harder for opposing squads by using his playmaking skills.

Over the course of his 14-year career in the NBA, Harden has averaged 7.0 assists per game. During the 2016-17 campaign, the Beard notched 11.2 assists per contest for the Houston Rockets to lead the league. He replicated that feat in 2022-23 by averaging 10.7 dimes for the Sixers.

Harden’s ability to create plays for his teammates will make the Clippers more versatile. It should also be remembered that he can co-exist with Westbrook, another elite playmaker on the court, and still be productive for his team, as they have demonstrated on two different occasions as teammates on the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. With that kind of playmaking on the roster, Los Angeles can run any offensive scheme with ease.

For as much Harden has been criticized for his defense, that shouldn’t be a big issue with two great two-way players alongside him in Leonard and George.

Offensive dominance

While Harden’s playmaking is a great addition to any team, it’s really his scoring prowess that stands out. Ever since he first stepped on the court as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s evident that the All-Star guard has a knack for putting the ball in the basket in any way he can.

Apart from averaging 24.7 points on 51% shooting from two and 36% from downtown per game, Harden also led the league in scoring from 2017 to 2020. Those three consecutive seasons prove that he can transform any team into a playoff contender just by the value of his scoring alone.

Although the Clippers already have three elite scorers in Westbrook, George, and Leonard, the injury history of these three have weakened the team’s offensive ceiling. Adding Harden to the mix will resolve this problem and elevate Los Angeles’ offense to the top tier of the NBA right away.

James Harden - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.8 Points 24.7 Assists 7.0 Rebounds 5.6 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Championship window

It’s no secret that the Clippers have disappointed during the past few seasons after trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George. The former, of course, has taken a massive leap with the Thunder and is now considered as one of the NBA’s best young stars. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ window to win a ring is slowly closing on them.

Getting Harden from Philadelphia will keep the Clippers’ championship window open for at least one more season. His presence on the team will alleviate Leonard and Paul’s duties on the court while giving Westbrook a proven partner in the backcourt. If things go well with this potential trade, the Clippers will have a solid chance of bringing home a ring to their franchise.

It isn’t known yet whether Philadelphia will trade Harden to the Clippers, to another team, or just keep him for the duration of the upcoming season. Stay tuned in the coming days, weeks, or months to see whether the Beard makes his way to Los Angeles or stays with the Sixers.

