The Los Angeles Clippers are trading guard Russell Westbrook , a second round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz z for guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that Westbrook is expected to be bought out by the Jazz, which will allow him to sign a contract with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent.

In 68 games with the Clippers last season, the 35-year-old averaged 11.1, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range.

Dunn, 30, averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 47.0 percent from field-goal range and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The contract for Dunn reportedly comes in at $17-million over three years.

Nuggets Bolster Their Bench

Westbrook will give Denver a much-needed jolt

Now in the twilight years of his legendary NBA career, Westbrook has relinquished his familiar role as the main catalyst of a team, to that of an energy guy off the bench.

Out of his 68 appearances for L.A. last season, only 11 were starts.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Starter (11 GP) Bench (57 GP) PTS 14.2 10.5 REB 7.7 4.5 AST 6.5 4.1 FG% 45.9 45.3 3PT% 33.3 25.4

Denver ranked 25th in the league in points per game from the bench last season (29.4). The Nuggets' second unit also sported the NBA's sixth-worst offensive rating (40.5) and the ninth-worst net rating (-1.1).

Westbrook's offensive craftiness and veteran experience will go a long way in raising the floor for Denver's reserves.

The nine-time All-Star could feature as a spot starter for the 2023 NBA Champions as well, and should be a good fit as a cutter in Nikola Jokic 's offense.