Highlights
- Russell Westbrook traded to the Jazz, expected to be bought out and sign with the Nuggets.
- Kris Dunn acquired by the Clippers in a sign-and-trade deal for $17 million over 3 years.
- Westbrook transitioned to a bench role last season; his offensive skills will boost the Nuggets' second unit.
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading guard Russell Westbrook , a second round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz z for guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reports that Westbrook is expected to be bought out by the Jazz, which will allow him to sign a contract with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent.
In 68 games with the Clippers last season, the 35-year-old averaged 11.1, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range.
Dunn, 30, averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 47.0 percent from field-goal range and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The contract for Dunn reportedly comes in at $17-million over three years.
Nuggets Bolster Their Bench
Westbrook will give Denver a much-needed jolt
Now in the twilight years of his legendary NBA career, Westbrook has relinquished his familiar role as the main catalyst of a team, to that of an energy guy off the bench.
Out of his 68 appearances for L.A. last season, only 11 were starts.
|
Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Stats Splits
|
Category
|
Starter (11 GP)
|
Bench (57 GP)
|
PTS
|
14.2
|
10.5
|
REB
|
7.7
|
4.5
|
AST
|
6.5
|
4.1
|
FG%
|
45.9
|
45.3
|
3PT%
|
33.3
|
25.4
Denver ranked 25th in the league in points per game from the bench last season (29.4). The Nuggets' second unit also sported the NBA's sixth-worst offensive rating (40.5) and the ninth-worst net rating (-1.1).
Westbrook's offensive craftiness and veteran experience will go a long way in raising the floor for Denver's reserves.
The nine-time All-Star could feature as a spot starter for the 2023 NBA Champions as well, and should be a good fit as a cutter in Nikola Jokic 's offense.
L.A. Clippers Can Still Contend in the West After Underrated Signings
Behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers can still be a contender.