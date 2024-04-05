Highlights Leonard is expected to "a couple" of games due to knee soreness, according to Clippers head coach Ty Lue.

Knee injury history necessitates caution, but the Clippers are focused on having Leonard ready for the postseason.

Leonard's injury will require numerous Clippers players to step up, even beyond just Paul George and James Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to have to go a few more games without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard on the court.

Leonard was forced to miss his second straight game on Thursday night due to soreness in his right knee as the Clippers took on the Denver Nuggets. Speaking with reporters before the game, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was short on details as to when Leonard might be able to return to the floor.

“We’re not gonna get into the details of it," said Lue, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "But he’s gonna miss a couple games and we need to be ready to step up as he goes through his rehab process.”

Leonard leads an impressive roster of veteran superstars on the Los Angeles roster, including James Harden, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. While there's plenty of offensive firepower up and down the lineup, Leonard leads all scorers on the Clippers, averaging 23.7 points per game, and is still one of the best lock-down defenders in the league.

As Lue said, it will be up to the rest of the Clippers to pick up the slack in Leonard's absence.

Kawhi Leonard Has a History of Dealing With Knee Injuries

It's not the first time the Clippers star has missed time due to his knee

While "knee soreness" is far from the worst diagnosis an NBA player can be dealt, it's understandable that the Clippers would choose to proceed with caution given Leonard's injury history.

In the 2021 postseason, Leonard suffered a partial tear in his ACL in his right knee in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. The injury pushed him to the sidelines for the remainder of the playoffs and the entirety of the Clippers' 2021-22 season.

After returning to the court in 2022, Leonard's playing time was cut short once again in the 2023 playoffs due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. While he initially attempted to play through the injury, he was ultimately forced off the court and Los Angeles was bounced in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers Will Do Everything They Can to Have Leonard Ready for the Playoffs

As things stand, playoff position matters less than the playoffs themselves for the Clippers

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, some teams are still battling to even make the postseason, but with a record of 47–28 heading into Thursday night's game, the Clippers are already securely in playoff position, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Further, given the Clippers are 4.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for third place in the conference with just six games left to play, moving any further up the standings at this point in the season feels like a long shot. Obviously, Los Angeles will want to hold on to the fourth-place spot they are currently in so that they can secure home-court advantage in the first round, but having Leonard healthy for the postseason would be far more valuable to their hopes of a push for a championship.

Given Lue's somewhat vague update, Los Angeles will have to hope their star is ready to go sooner rather than later.