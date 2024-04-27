Highlights Ty Lue managed Kawhi Leonard's minutes in the Clippers' Game 3 loss to the Mavericks.

Following the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Ty Lue provided an injury update on star forward Kawhi Leonard.

According to Lue, the team put Leonard on a time restriction, and they are "trying to be smart with inflammation in his knee." However, Lue said Leonard will be available to play in Game 4 on Sunday.

In the loss, Leonard played just 24 minutes and recorded nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Furthermore, the 32-year-old turned the ball over four times and did not attempt a single three-point shot.

Disappointing Night for the Clippers' Stars

Leonard, George, and Westbrook all need to perform better to avoid a 3-1 deficit in the series

In addition to Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook did not have spectacular games for Los Angeles in the loss. The Clippers trio combined for 17 points while shooting 7-for-25 from the field and 1-for-10 from the three-point line. Furthermore, toward the end of the game, Westbrook was ejected due to an on-court altercation with Luka Dončić and P.J. Washington. This was Westbrook's first career postseason ejection in his 16-year NBA career.

After the loss, George emphasized that he believes the team can overcome their 2-1 series deficit.

"We’ve got enough talent in this locker room… James is still one of the best in the world. Russ is still one of the best in the world. Myself. We still have enough… We just got to play our game.”

Leonard is Crucial to the Clippers' Playoff Success

When healthy, Leonard is one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA

In what could be the Clippers' final playoff run with their current core, Leonard is the most important player on the team. The All-Star enjoyed the healthiest regular season of his career since the 2016-17 season and is a major reason for the Clippers' success this season. Although he is expected to play in game 4, there is reason to wonder just how healthy he will be.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.