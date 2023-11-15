Highlights James Harden has struggled since joining the Clippers, averaging his lowest scoring numbers since his sophomore year.

Head coach Tyronn Lue criticized Harden for being too polite on offense and urged him to be himself.

The Clippers have suffered six consecutive losses since Harden's arrival, putting them at the bottom of their division.

James Harden has not been at his best to start his journey with the Los Angeles Clippers since the team acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers, as head coach Tyronn Lue had some interesting words of criticism for the star guard.

Since Harden made his Clipper debut at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks last Monday, he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent from the three-point line. His scoring is the lowest it has been since his sophomore year with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2010-11 season, when he put up 12.2 points per game.

This passiveness on offense has drawn attention from Lue, who said that Harden is being "too polite" against the matchups he has whenever he's on the court.

"I think he's doing too much to try to fit in," Lue said during Sunday's postgame press conference after the Clippers' 105-101 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. "So that's on me. Just yesterday, we had a talk amongst the team and just he has to be James Harden. He led the league in assists the last two or three years, and making plays and what he does in the pick-and-roll, he's great. So, we have to allow him to be himself."

"I think the whole group hearing that and understanding that — listen, we're going to play through James, he's going to run pick-and-rolls, he's going to make plays. They understood that. And so just letting the group hear that in front of James. So now he feels more comfortable, but he doesn't want to step on anybody's toes, and I understand that just to have respect for PG, Kawhi, Russ, because they've been here. But we need James to be James, and so that's on me to make sure I make him be James."

The Beard hasn't been getting it done

Harden finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 4-12 shooting from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc in the loss to the Grizzlies. The Clippers have now dropped six-straight games, coming off a loss to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, during which the star guard scored a season-high 21 points.

“All of us, man, we’re all in this together,” Harden said after finishing Sunday’s game with his worst plus-minus since his first game against the Nets as a member of the 76ers in March 2022. “It’s not just one person. We’re all trying to figure it out together. So we all got positive energy, all trying to figure it out, and obviously, it’s tough losing games consecutively. But we’re all in this thing together. We know the bigger picture.”

The Clippers traded for Harden because they wanted his elite offensive skillset, which he showcased with the 21 points and 10.7 assists he averaged last season with Philadelphia. Now it's up to him to make sure they don't regret making that decision with the goal of pursuing an NBA championship still open to him and the trio of Leonard, George, and Westbrook.

