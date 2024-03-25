Highlights The Clippers have struggled against top teams since the All-Star break, which raises concerns heading toward the postseason.

Rooting for an NBA team can always be a bit of a roller-coaster ride, with slow, anticipatory highs and meteoric lows.

Nearly every fanbase experiences this, whether within a single game, throughout a full season, or from one era to the next. The Los Angeles Clippers are no different, even after a stellar stretch since the addition of James Harden earlier this year.

Since they added superstar wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the same offseason, the Clippers were assigned championship aspirations. Acquiring two of the sport's premier players will do that for a team. Holding a massive fan event to hype up your new roster, led by your extremely visible, energetic, and charismatic billionaire team governor, only adds to it.

Since then, Los Angeles's "little brother" team has failed to meet their lofty expectations. In four full seasons in the Leonard-George era, the Clippers have made it past the second round the same number of times they've missed the playoffs altogether: once each.

Mired in injury troubles and having built a reputation of disappointment, the NBA world had grown wary of the Clippers, and they fell out of the ranks of legitimate contenders in many people's eyes. That is until they struck the Harden trade.

With the former MVP controlling their offense, L.A. looked dangerous, hitting a 65-win pace earlier in the year.

And then the Clippers reverted to the mean.

Los Angeles Clippers' Concerning Vibes Return

Clippers are tied with the Pelicans at 44 wins on the season

Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers marked the Clippers' fifth defeat in the last eight games — a stretch in which L.A. lost to every team they faced with a record above .500. This is an emphasis on a troubling trend that has plagued this squad all season: their inability to beat great teams.

They've been 2-7 against .500 or better teams since the All-Star break, with one of those wins coming against the Houston Rockets, who are exactly 35-35.

Overall, L.A. has gone just 8-9 in that time, a far cry from their dominance in the first half of the season. Frustrations have started to mount among the Clippers. When addressing the media after Sunday's game, head coach Tyronn Lue had this to say.

"I mean, they're grown men... it's not like we're playing with second and third year players... They understand what the f-, they understand what they're supposed to be doing... We just gotta do better." - Tyronn Lue

This loss could be the straw that broke the camel's back. This game marked Harden's first matchup with Philadelphia since he was traded from the Sixers following his public and scornful trade demand.

Unfortunately, his resentment towards his former team (or at least the front office) didn't lead to a remarkable revenge game. He finished with just 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting while his Clippers were defeated 121-107. He also reportedly left the arena early following the game.

Future May Be Bleak for Clippers

Los Angeles could have up to seven players hitting free agency this summer.

Leonard may have just signed a massive three-year, $152.4 million extension, but the Clippers' future is still filled with uncertainty. Up to seven players, including George, Harden, and Russell Westbrook, could hit free agency this offseason, with the latter of the three having a player option for next year.

Los Angeles Clippers 2024 Potential Free Agents Player Free Agent Type Paul George Player Option ($48.79M) James Harden UFA P.J. Tucker Player Option ($11.54M) Mason Plumlee UFA Russell Westbrook Player Option ($4.03M) Brandon Boston Jr. RFA Joshua Primo RFA Daniel Theis UFA Figures via Spotrac

If the Clippers flame out again in the postseason, there's certainly a chance that all three of those players could flee for greener pastures. George is on his third team, Westbrook is on his fourth, and Harden his fifth.

"The Beard" also famously burned the bridge at each of his former stops, except for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that drafted him. It wouldn't exactly be shocking if all of them found new homes this summer.

And in that disastrous scenario, the Clippers wouldn't even have the luxury of tanking, as they've traded away virtually all of their future first-round picks up to 2030. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers own their 2024, 2026, and 2028 first-rounders and have the rights to swap their first-round selections for the Clippers in 2025, 2027, and 2029.

If the Clippers' roster turns over this summer, they'll have no choice but to either retool around Kawhi Leonard or trade him to recuperate some draft capital with which to rebuild.