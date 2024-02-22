Highlights LA Clippers and OKC Thunder, two Western Conference juggernauts, face off in the first game after the All-Star break.

OKC aims to extend home record against Clippers; Hayward to make Thunder debut.

Thunder and Clippers looking to fight their way atop Western Conference standings.

A heavyweight matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA is set to take place at Paycom Center as the Los Angeles Clippers (36-17) are coming into town to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17). The season series between these teams is tied 1-1, with each game being an entertaining display of basketball.

The Clippers have been red-hot since figuring out how to incorporate James Harden within their team. Kawhi Leonard has been in the MVP conversation, averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. However, Leonard did not play in the Clippers' final game of the season, in which they defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 130-125.

The Clippers received the Harden of old as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Los Angeles has won five straight games on the road and come into Oklahoma City to extend that streak to six.

Oklahoma City is sitting comfortably with the second seed in the Western Conference, just a game and a half behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top seed. The Thunder took care of business heading into the All-Star break, leaving Florida with a 127-113 win over the Orlando Magic. Sophomore star, Jalen Williams, is playing his best basketball since joining the NBA, fresh off back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in his career.

Oklahoma City's big addition at the trade deadline, Gordon Hayward, is set to make his debut tonight, adding more firepower to this deep Thunder team.

Injury Report and how to watch

Both teams aren't missing any rotation players

Clippers

P.J. Tucker (DTD - Not With Team)

Bones Hyland (DTD - Not With Team)

Thunder

N/A

How to watch

• 8:00 PM EST, Bally Sports (Regional restrictions may apply), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Thunder are given a slight edge over the Clippers

Point spread: Clippers +1.5 (-114)/Thunder -1.5 (-106)

Money line: Clippers (+100)/Thunder (-118)

Over/under: 235.5

Our Picks

Thunder money line (-130)

There haven't been many young teams that play with the level of composure that the Oklahoma City Thunder play with. The sole game the Thunder played at home in the season series, they won by 19 points. On the season, the Thunder are 21-6 at home, which is the third-best mark in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. The Thunder played great defense against Leonard last time out, holding the All-Star to just 16 points and could potentially do the same tonight.

Over 235.5 (-112)

In the previous two games these teams have played, they have eclipsed this point total. In the last game that was played in Oklahoma City, the two teams combined for 249 points and in their recent matchup combined for 245 points. The Thunder's offense has been explosive as of late, reaching 120+ points in three of the last five games. The Clippers have slowed down in scoring over the last week leading into the All-Star break but reached 130+ points in two of their last five games.

Lines courtesy of FanDuel