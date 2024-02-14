Highlights The Golden State Warriors have won their last five games and improved their defensive and offensive ratings since Draymond Green's return.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take their five-game winning streak to the test against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have been on quite a tear as of late, having won their last five contests. They are coming off a dominant 129-107 win over the Utah Jazz on the road thanks to a vintage performance from Klay Thompson, who led Golden State with 26 points. Stephen Curry wasn't far behind with 25 points.

The team has particularly benefited from the return of Draymond Green, who has made a terrific impact on both sides of the floor for the Warriors. Since Green's return, Golden State has had the third-best record in the Western Conference. They went from having the No. 25 defensive rating to the third-best defense in the NBA. Their offense also jumped from 12th to 6th, which in turn has earned them the 3rd-best net rating in the NBA over this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have been in a bit of a funk. They are coming off a 121-100 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves after faltering in the third quarter, 40-19, despite strong first halves from Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George.

Los Angeles has now lost two of their last three after they won nine of their last 10 games prior. Nonetheless, the Clippers still boast one of the best offenses in the NBA. They are 3rd in offensive rating and are the best three-point shooting team in the league percentage-wise at 39.6 percent.

This will be the final encounter between the two Western Conference rivals, with the Clippers so far leading the season series 2-1. The Dubs won the first game with Curry and Thompson combining for 48 points, as seven total Warriors scored at least 13 points in the evening. Los Angeles avenged the loss two nights later with a come-from-behind victory thanks to George's dagger three-pointer in the final seconds. The Clippers then cruised through the Warriors during their third encounter, with Leonard and Harden combining for 55 points.

Golden State will look to even up the series and continue its hot streak, while Los Angeles will look to get back in the win column and build a little bit of momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Injury report and how to watch

Clippers will be missing a key piece

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (OUT - Left adductor strain)

Bones Hyland (OUT - Not with team)

PJ Tucker (OUT - Not with team)

Warriors

Chris Paul (OUT - Left hand fracture)

How to watch:

10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Bay Area

Betting Lines

Warriors favored at home against short-handed Clips

Point Spread: Clippers +3 (-108) / Warriors -3 (-112)

Money Line: Clippers (+130) / Warriors (-154)

Over/Under: 234.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point spread bet: Warriors -3 (-108)

The Warriors should be able to keep their momentum going, with the way they have played over the last couple of weeks. Golden State has won eight of its last 11 games and, over this stretch, the team boasts the 4th-best offensive rating, the 3rd-best defensive rating, and the No. 3 net rating across the Association. They also have the highest point differential since January 24th, the day they returned to the court following the passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević.

It also helps Golden State that Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out with an adductor injury. Leonard has missed just four games for Los Angeles so far this season and the team has so far split those games. The two losses came against two teams at the top of their respective conferences, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and both wound up being blowouts. The two wins, meanwhile, came against league bottom-dwellers in the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Points bet: Ivica Zubac - Over 10.5 points (+106)

Ivica Zubac scoring in double figures is perhaps a safe bet to make, especially against the Warriors. Golden State is very undersized up front, so Zubac could have a field day inside the paint. In their three encounters with the Warriors, Zubac has averaged 13.3 points and has made 18 of his 27 field goals.

Parlay: Warriors win, Stephen Curry to make five threes, Draymond Green to record six assists (+201)

Let's go with a rather safe parlay for this game with the Warriors taking the win, Curry making at least five three-pointers, and Green tallying at least six dimes. After scoring just nine points and making just one triple against Philadelphia last week, Curry has been on fire from beyond the arc over his last three games, having made 27 three-pointers on an insane 56.3 percent clip. Green, meanwhile, has been dishing the rock quite well as of late with 17 total assists over his last two games.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.