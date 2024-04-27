Highlights A dangerous foul by Russell Westbrook on Luka Dončić led to a skirmish between the Clippers and Mavericks.

The incident resulted in Westbrook and PJ Washington getting into a shoving match, which led to their ejections.

The Clippers had a frustrating night overall as the Mavs took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Things got a little too heated in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. While in the midst of a frustrating evening, Russell Westbrook committed a rather dangerous foul on Luka Dončić, which eventually caused a skirmish between both teams.

The fourth quarter altercation eventually resulted with Westbrook and Mavs forward PJ Washington getting ejected from the game.

Westbrook received two technical fouls for his involvement in the incident — one for the hard foul on Dončić and another for getting into a shoving match with Washington. Meanwhile, Washington was tossed after getting his second technical of the night for going at it with Westbrook.

Things Got Chippy Between the Mavericks and Clippers

A lot of history between these two rivals

Midway through the fourth quarter, Westbrook wrapped up and seemingly pulled the arm of Dončić as he drove to the basket. Dončić took exception to this and let Westbrook know how he felt about the dangerous play. The Clippers guard, of course, did not back down and went right at the Mavericks superstar.

PJ Washington then came to the aid of his teammate and gave Westbrook a shove, which, of course, the former league MVP did not appreciate. In retaliation, Westbrook pushed back as the two feisty competitors continued to bark at each other.

The officials assessed a pair of technicals for Westbrook, while Washington received his second of the game, sending both of them to the showers early.

Westbrook committed a flagrant foul penalty 1 in the second quarter after a hard hit on Mavs guard Josh Green. Meanwhile, Washington got his first technical when he and Terance Mann got into each other's grill at the top of the fourth quarter.

Jasok Kidd Lauds Team For Coming Together

Kidd had high praises for Washington's energy

The Mavericks and Clippers played a good old playoff grinder, with plenty of shoving, physicality, and some trash talk between both sides. As it happened, things can get heated in these kinds of games and sometimes, these can cause distractions that could be detrimental to the result of the game.

However, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was pleased with the way his team came together amidst the chippy environment in Game 3.

"Everybody's tough... We're all competing for each inch to find a way to win. This series is going to be more mental as it goes on just because of the physicality... But the mental aspect of this series, we have to be sharp and we have to understand what's taking place. I thought the guys did a great job of protecting one another." - Jason Kidd

Kidd also gave high praise to Washington, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes before getting ejected.

"When you look at PJ, he's been consistent on the defensive end... He's not afraid of anything, he competes at high level... He's been a big part of the team since he's been here." - Jason Kidd

With his defense and energy, Washington was a huge factor in making the game frustrating for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for just 16 points in Game 3.

Mavericks vs. Clippers - Star Matchup Team Mavericks Clippers Category Dončić Irving Leonard George PTS 22 21 9 7 REB 10 4 9 5 AST 9 6 2 5 FG-A 7-25 8-17 4-7 3-11

Led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead when they host the Clippers again in Game 4 on Sunday.