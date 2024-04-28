Highlights Manchester United's struggles continued with a 1-1 draw against Burnley, fueled by four contentious decisions that went against them.

Erik ten Hag's side now trail Tottenham in the European football race, with the pressure mounting due to consistent refereeing woes.

Ten Hag calls for consistency in officiating after multiple penalty controversies, hoping for better luck in his side's four remaining league matches.

Manchester United continued their insipid run of form with a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley in their latest Premier League encounter. But, upon reflection, the Red Devils may feel aggrieved that four incidences, all posted on X (formerly Twitter), failed to go in their favour against the Clarets.

Erik ten Hag’s side slumped to six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in their race for European football after Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty cancelled out Antony’s opener in the 79th minute.

As such, the unrelenting heat, largely thanks to the size of Manchester United, continues to grow on Ten Hag’s shoulders given their latest calamity in England’s top division. But who knows how their latest encounter with Burnley would have ended if the four aforementioned decisions had gone their way?

Four Controversial Decisions in Man Utd 1-1 Burnley

Alejandro Garnacho at the heart of three calls

The first decision on the post came in the 90th minute. Antony’s shot – or cross – was seemingly on its way into the danger area when the ball struck Vitinho’s arm. Whether it warranted a spot kick or not is difficult to tell in a freeze-frame situation.

But given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s offence was deemed penalty-worthy against Coventry City, the fans have a right to feel aggrieved. As do they for the next offence on Alejandro Garnacho – the first of three.

The young Argentine had his foot stamped on by Lorenz Assignon three minutes shy of the half-time interval. The Frenchman, despite his rash studs-up challenge, mistimed his attempt to win back the ball but managed to walk away with just a yellow card.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zeki Amdouni's 87th-minute spot kick was the latest penalty scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford since Leighton Baines for Everton in December 2006 (92nd minute).

Earlier on in the affair, ex-Atletico Madrid ace Garnacho was seemingly brought down in the box by Burnley midfielder Sander Berge. In the 25th minute, the latter failed to make contact with the ball and Garnacho tumbled to the floor after receiving a touch.

Berge escaped without a card, and nothing was given. The same can be said for Dara O’Shea, who will be counting his lucky stars when watching this clip back.

The Burnley star – one of the fastest defenders in the Premier League this season – clipped the heel of Garnacho in the 75th minute but managed to get away with giving away a penalty. You can view all four decisions below in all their glory.

Erik ten Hag Calls for Consistency

'We are not lucky with the refereeing in recent weeks.'

Frustrated in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the former Ajax chief was quick to point out the fact that Wan-Bissaka had been punished for a similar offence in their FA Cup semi-final, which they eventually won on penalties.

When asked whether Burnley and, in particular, Amoudni’s late equaliser was a result of poor luck or a lack of mentality, the Dutchman sat on the fence and sharply ushered: “Both”. The 54-year-old said:

"Bad luck and we are not lucky with the refereeing in recent weeks. We've conceded so many penalties, this one is justified but other ones. If you make Wan-Bissaka in the [FA Cup semi] final a penalty, then what is this [Vitinho]? Where is the consistency?"

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd Manager Record Days in charge 667 Matches 109 Wins 65 Draws 15 Losses 29 Players used 43 Points per match 1.93

Looking to finish the current campaign on a high, while vying for European qualification in whichever shape or form, Ten Hag and his men have four league games – against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion – remaining. They also have the small matter of Manchester City in the FA Cup final to prepare for too.