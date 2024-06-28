Highlights Clive Tyldesley's 28-year relationship with ITV will come to an end after Germany's Euro 2024 round of 16 tie with Denmark.

The legendary commentator said he feels confused by ITV's decision and believes he still has more to offer.

Tyldesley confirmed he plans to continue working and can be found on CBS Sports and Amazon Prime.

One of the most recognisable voices in football, Clive Tyldesley, will commentate his final game for ITV on Saturday after being axed by the broadcaster. This decision brings a 28-year working relationship to an end and has devastated many fans who grew up listening to his wonderfully passionate delivery.

It has been announced that Germany's Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Denmark will be the final time Tyldesley will appear on commentary for ITV in a moment that won't only be emotional for the man himself, but those soaking in the final 90 minutes of his time on the channel. It is said that bosses are preparing a farewell tribute for the long-serving employee.

Perhaps best known for his legendary calls during some of the most iconic Champions League moments of all time, the 69-year-old has formed an entertaining relationship on-screen with Ally McCoist in recent times.

Clive Tyldesley Confused by ITV Decision

He feels he's still got more to offer

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Tyldesley expressed his confusion at the decision as he stated: "It’s a strange situation because I am not retiring and have no intention of doing so. This is not my decision – it’s theirs. If they want to highlight the fact that I have been with them a long time, that’s also their decision. I'm not going to object to it but at same time it’s a little unusual when it’s their decision to move me on."

While he has conceded the situation is out of his hands, the commentator who also still appears on CBS Sports and Amazon Prime broadcasts claimed he still feels more than capable of carrying out his role. He said:

"I’m 70 in August. I don’t want to sound sanctimonious because we don’t save lives, we just shout names out. But this is the only job I ever wanted to do, and so I take it very seriously. I think I am still at a level where I can commentate as well as I ever did. I am conscious that that won’t last forever. For personal pride and vanity, I don’t want my levels to slip. If and when that happens I hope I’ll be first to see it and react accordingly but I think I can still do it."

How Tyldesley Found Out

He claims he 'doesn't understand'

Tyldesley explained how and when he found out that his time with ITV would come to an end. The 69-year-old stated:

"I’ve known for five to six weeks. The ITV football editor phoned me to tell me I would be going home after the last 16. I asked if there would be any other opportunities, and he said that ITV would not be offering me another contract, so that will be it after 28 years."

While he may not agree with the choice, the commentator still believes his relationship with his employers has been beneficial for all parties involved: He said: "ITV has been very good for me and my career, and I’d like to think I have been good for them.

"It’s a shame it’s coming to an end, but it’s a matter of opinion and their opinion is that this is the right call. I don’t know why they think that. I’ve never fully understood but I have to accept it. I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young."