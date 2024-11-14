Clive Tyldesley has enjoyed an illustrious career as a football commentator but singled out two of the most atmospheric grounds he’s had the pleasure of experiencing.

Having worked for the likes of BBC Sport, ITV Sport, CBS Sports and Rangers TV, the Englishman has been in the gantry for a plethora of games – both domestically and on the European stage – having begun his career in 1975 for Radio Trent.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran broadcaster was on hand to carry out work for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers when fans were unable to turn up in their thousands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyldesley ended his 28-year career with ITV in the summer during Germany’s last 16 match against Denmark at Euro 2024.

When Tyldesley was asked to name the best atmosphere he’s experienced during his long and storied career, he delivered what some may have considered a surprising answer given his previous work for the Ibrox-based outfit.

Speaking to Stand Out Sport, Tyldesley said: “You can’t beat a match under the lights, night matches so automatically you think of big European games, Champions League games.

Related Ranking the 11 Best Stadium Atmospheres in World Football Crowds can have a huge impact in football and help to drive their team towards victory. Here are the best stadium atmospheres in world football.

Citing both Liverpool’s Anfield and Celtic Park, which homes Scottish side Celtic, as two of the best atmospheres in world football, he suggested that the connection between the club and fans is what makes the grounds - both of which are widely admired as two of the most atmospheric grounds in British football - so special.

“Anfield and Celtic Park are both very, very special on a major European night. Somehow the connection between the football club and the fans transcends virtually anywhere else I’ve known.

Waxing lyrical about atmospheres in both Turkey and Greece, he stated that Liverpool and Celtic are the standalone clubs in terms of ‘getting it right’: “I’ve seen wild atmospheres in Turkey and Greece but in terms of actual engagement with the football club, I think Liverpool and Celtic have a history of getting that right.

Close

“That creates an atmosphere which gives a genuine home advantage - home advantage isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, particularly if you’re not playing very well and you’re under pressure from the first mistake.

“That level of positivity you get and that element of intimidation for the opponent walking out into that atmosphere, seeing You’ll Never Walk Alone sung at both grounds,” the 70-year-old commentator said. “Yeah, I mean, a Champions League night at Anfield or Celtic Park.”

Watch Tyldesley's full interview with Stand Out Sport below: