Key Takeaways Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands alone with 6 MVPs, dominating the NBA scene for years.

Some MVP races have been nail-bitingly close, sparking controversy over rightful winners.

Magic Johnson's 1989-90 win raised eyebrows as Barkley had more 1st place votes but lost.

The NBA MVP award was first given out in 1955-56 despite the league being founded in 1946. The winner of the award that season was Bob Pettit. Since then, there have been many different winners of the award, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is alone at the top with six MVPs.

In most seasons, the MVP race is usually a one-man race through the last few weeks of the season. Take the 2023-24 season as an example. Nikola Jokic finished the season as the MVP, beating out second place finisher, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , by 286 votes. This was despite the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić , who finished third in voting, both had great seasons.

While most MVP races are not close, there have been quite a few that have come down to the wire. These MVP races were decided in the final week of the season and also carry much controversy over which player actually deserved to win the award.

Here are the top five closest MVP races in NBA history.

1 1989-90 – Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan

MVP winner: Magic Johnson

The MVP race during the 1989-90 season was the closest race in NBA history and also its weirdest. Despite finishing with 11 more first place votes than eventual MVP winner, Magic Johnson , Charles Barkley became the first and only player in NBA history to not win the MVP award after finishing with the most first place votes. He ended up finishing 22 votes behind Johnson, with Michael Jordan finishing third in voting, 72 votes back.

1989-90 NBA MVP Race Category Magic Johnson Charles Barkley Michael Jordan G 79 79 82 PTS 22.3 25.2 33.6 REB 6.6 11.5 6.9 AST 11.5 3.9 6.3 STL 1.7 1.9 2.8 FG% 48.0% 60.0% 52.6% 3PT% 38.4% 21.7% 37.6% 1st Place Votes 27 38 21 Total Votes 636 614 564

Barkley led the Philadelphia 76ers to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference and made a compelling case for him to take home the award. He averaged 25.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Despite this, voters believed that Johnson's 22.3 points and 11.5 assists per game were good enough for him to take home the third and final MVP award of his career. It also helped that the L.A. Lakers finished with the best record in the NBA.

Jordan also made a compelling case, averaging 33.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His 33.6 points per game led the NBA, and the Chicago Bulls finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference to the eventual champion, Detroit Pistons .

Despite finishing second in voting, Barkley would win his only MVP award during the 1992-93 season. Jordan, on the other hand, would go on to win five MVPs, the second most of all-time.

2 1996-97 – Karl Malone and Michael Jordan

MVP winner: Karl Malone

During the 1996-97 NBA season, there was a battle between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz . Not only did the two teams post the top two records in the league, but the two teams' best players, in Jordan and Karl Malone, battled it out for the MVP award.

Malone captured the first of his two career MVP awards, beating out Jordan by 29 votes, the second closest in NBA history. Malone finished the season averaging 27.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

1996-97 NBA MVP Race Category Karl Malone Michael Jordan G 82 82 PTS 27.4 29.6 REB 9.9 5.9 AST 4.5 4.3 FG% 55.0% 48.6% 3PT% N/A 37.4% 1st Place Votes 63 52 Total Votes 986 956

Jordan did have a compelling case, posting 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. His 29.6 points per game led the NBA, but was not enough for him to beat out Malone in the MVP race. If he had done so, it would have been the second straight season with him taking home the award. It also would have led to three straight MVP awards for Jordan, as he was named MVP during the next season in 1997-98.

Despite losing out in the MVP race, Jordan and the Bulls had their revenge in the NBA Finals after matching up with the Jazz. The Bulls closed out Utah in six games, a series that included Jordan's famous flue game.

3 2004-05 – Steve Nash and Shaquille O'Neal

MVP winner: Steve Nash

The 2004-05 MVP race included two players who joined a new team in the offseason. One of those players was Steve Nash, who returned to the Phoenix Suns , the franchise that originally drafted him in 1996. The other was Shaquille O'Neal , who ended his time in Los Angeles after being traded to the Miami Heat .

Nash finished the season averaging 15.5 points and 11.5 assists per game, propelling him to win MVP for the first time. He beat out Shaq by seven first place votes and 34 total votes.

2004-05 NBA MVP Race Category Steve Nash Shaquille O'Neal G 75 73 PTS 15.5 22.9 REB 3.3 10.4 AST 11.5 2.7 FG% 50.2% 60.1% 1st Place Votes 65 58 Total Votes 1,066 1,032

Despite coming in second, Shaq did make a compelling case. He, alongside Dwyane Wade , led the Heat to the best record in the Eastern Conference and averaged 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Even with these numbers, he still fell short of Nash, who helped lead Phoenix to the best record in the NBA.

For Nash, this was his first of two career MVP awards, the other coming the next season in 2005-06. Shaq, on the other hand, only took home the award once in his Hall of Fame career, which came in 1999-00.

4 1998-99 – Karl Malone, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Duncan

MVP winner: Karl Malone

Malone's second MVP award in the 1998-99 season also came in a close finish, just like his first. This time, it was two other big men who threatened Malone for the award, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Duncan.

The 1998-99 NBA season started late and only consisted of 50 games after a lockout to begin the season. Malone averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 49 games en route to his second and final MVP award, beating out Mourning by 54 votes and Duncan by 87 votes.

1998-99 NBA MVP Race Category Karl Malone Alonzo Mourning Tim Duncan G 49 46 50 PTS 23.8 20.1 21.7 REB 9.4 11.0 11.4 AST 4.1 1.6 2.4 BLK 0.6 3.9 2.5 FG% 49.3% 51.1% 49.5% 1st Place Votes 44 36 30 Total Votes 827 773 740

Mourning made a compelling case for what would have been his only MVP award. He averaged 20.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks in 46 games, arguably the best season of his career. Despite these numbers, he fell short of winning the award.

Duncan also made a compelling case. Coming off of winning Rookie of the Year the prior season, Duncan showed out in his second year, averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 50 games and leading the San Antonio Spurs to the best record in the NBA.

For Mourning, he finished his career without winning an MVP award. Duncan, on the other hand, won back-to-back MVPs in 2001-02 and 2002-03 and also led the Spurs to their first championship in franchise history during the 1998-99 season.

5 2001-02 – Tim Duncan and Jason Kidd

MVP winner: Tim Duncan

The race for the 2001-02 MVP award came down to the wire between Tim Duncan and Jason Kidd. Duncan led the Spurs to the second-best record in the NBA, behind the Sacramento Kings . Kidd led the New Jersey Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets , to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Duncan won the award by 57 votes over Kidd, capturing his first of two straight MVP awards. He averaged 25.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over 82 games en route to winning the award.

2001-02 NBA MVP Race Category Tim Duncan Jason Kidd G 82 82 PTS 25.5 14.7 REB 12.7 7.3 AST 3.7 9.9 STL 0.7 2.1 BLK 2.5 0.2 FG% 50.8% 39.1% 3PT% 10.0% 32.1% 1st Place Votes 57 45 Total Votes 954 897

Kidd made a compelling case after averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists over 82 games, but fell short to Duncan. Kidd also fell short of winning his first championship as well during the 2001–02 Finals, where the Nets would be swept by the Lakers.

Kidd did end up winning a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2010-11, but was never able to take home the MVP award during his Hall of Fame career.