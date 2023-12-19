Highlights The Associated Press NFL MVP voting process underwent a significant overhaul in 2022.

The 1982 award comes with a bit of an asterisk with a shortened season, but that year's winner was historic.

There have been two instances in which the NFL MVP race ended in a tie.

The NFL MVP race often isn't much of a race at all, as one player, typically a quarterback, dominates the vote and wins in a landslide.

However, that could be due to the voting process the Associated Press employed for far too long. From 1957, the first year the AP recognized the league's top player, through the 2021 season, each voter's ballot would feature one name and one name only. The winner, of course, was the player who received the most votes.

In 2022, however, the AP implemented a system in which voters cast their respective ballots by ranking their top five choices instead of just one. Each selection is assigned a value, points are tallied, and a winner is crowned.

The initial vote using this method didn't create much suspense, though, as Patrick Mahomes received 48 of 50 first-place votes and bested runner-up Jalen Hurts by 297 total points. But the overall goal was seemingly to create closer contests.

And with that in mind, let's take a look at the five closest NFL MVP races of all time. As we only have the old system to use for now, the rankings are based on the difference in the percentage of first-place votes received.

5. Emmitt Smith vs. Steve Young, 1993

The Cowboys' RB won a tight NFL MVP race despite missing time due to a contract dispute

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In the 1993 NFL MVP race, Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith edged out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young, who'd won the award the previous year.

Despite missing all of training camp and the first two games of the regular season, Smith still led the league in rushing for the third consecutive season, running for 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another 414 yards and a score as a receiver in helping the Cowboys to a 12-4 record.

Meanwhile, Young led the Niners to a 10-6 regular-season record with another strong campaign, completing 68% of his targets for 4,023 yards with a league-leading 29 touchdown passes, adding 537 yards and four scores on the ground.

Rank Pos Player Team Votes Share 1 RB Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys 26.0 32.1% 2 QB Steve Young San Francisco 49ers 21.0 25.9% 3 WR Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers 15.0 18.5% 4 QB John Elway Denver Broncos 10.0 12.3% 5 QB Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys 3.0 3.7% T6 RB Marcus Allen Kansas City Chiefs 2.0 2.5% T6 QB Warren Moon Houston Oilers 2.0 2.5% T8 WR Sterling Sharpe Green Bay Packers 1.0 1.2% T8 QB Phil Simms New York Giants 1.0 1.2%

In the end, Smith, who also went on to win Super Bowl MVP as Dallas won a second straight title, took 32.1% of the vote while Young notched 25.9%.

It's interesting to note that Jerry Rice, who had 1,201 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns, took third place with an 18.5% share. One has to wonder if the legendary wideout cost his quarterback a second straight NFL MVP by stealing a few votes.

4. Terry Bradshaw vs. Earl Campbell, 1978

The Steelers' QB also won Super Bowl MVP that season

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the 1978 season, Terry Bradshaw had never been a factor in the NFL MVP race despite leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in each of the six previous seasons and back-to-back Super Bowl wins following the 1974 and 1975 campaigns.

But that changed in '78 as Bradshaw won a tight race over rookie running back Earl Campbell, who burst onto the pro scene with a phenomenal season for the Houston Oilers.

In leading the Steelers to a league-best 14-2 record, Bradshaw completed 56.3% of his passes for 2,915 yards with a league-leading 28 touchdowns.

But he also had 20 interceptions, which is why, to this day, many still believe the award should have gone to Campbell, who won Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors by posting a league-best 1,450 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Rank Pos Player Team Votes Share 1 QB Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers 36.0 42.9% 2 RB Earl Campbell Houston Oilers 33.0 39.3% 3 QB Jim Zorn Seattle Seahawks 6.0 7.1% 4 QB Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys 4.0 4.8%

But the nod ultimately went to Bradshaw, although not by much, as the Steelers' signal-caller gained just three more votes than Campbell, who went on to win the award the following season.

Bradshaw added a little more hardware in the postseason, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the first of a second back-to-back title run for Pittsburgh to close out the decade.

3. Mark Moseley vs. Dan Fouts, 1982

The strike-shortened season produced the only kicker ever to win NFL MVP

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The 1982 NFL MVP race comes with a bit of an asterisk as the regular season was reduced from 16 games to nine due to a 57-day players' strike.

But as the AP still distributed the coveted award despite the shortened schedule, it still counts. And the '82 vote turned out to be quite historic, as for the first and still the only time in history, the NFL MVP was awarded to a placekicker. Yes, a placekicker. And one who missed three extra points at that, as the kicks were far shorter back then.

In helping the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders to an 8-1 record, 12th-year veteran Mark Moseley connected on 16 of 19 extra-point attempts and 20 of 21 field-goal attempts.

Rank Pos Player Team Votes Share 1 K Mark Moseley Washington Commanders 35.0 41.7% 2 QB Dan Fouts San Diego Chargers 33.0 39.3% 3 RB Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders 6.0 7.1% 4 QB Joe Theismann Washington Commanders 3.0 3.6% 5 QB Danny White Dallas Cowboys 2.0 2.4%

Many still believe the award should have gone to San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts, who'd finished in the top six of the NFL MVP vote in each of the previous three seasons.

In helping the Chargers to a 6-3 record in '82, Fouts completed 61.8% of his passes and led the league in passing yards (2,883) and touchdown passes (17). But he ultimately fell short yet again and never again factored into the vote throughout the remainder of his career.

T1. Peyton Manning vs. Steve McNair, 2003

Manning and McNair were the second pair of players to share the award

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK; Preston Mack/USA TODAY Sports

Let's get real here. Nobody genuinely likes a tie in sports, especially for an award as prestigious as NFL MVP. But for just the second time in history (more on the first in a moment), that's what football fans got following the 2003 season, as Peyton Manning and Steve McNair shared the honor as co-MVPs.

Through his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning had twice finished in the top five of the NFL MVP vote. And he had no problem putting himself back in the discussion in season six as he led the Colts to a 12-4 record while leading the league in completion percentage (67.0%) and passing yards (4,267) with 29 touchdown passes.

Not to be outdone, McNair led the Tennessee Titans to an identical 12-4 record (the Colts won the division via tiebreaker), completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,215 yards with 24 touchdown passes and leading the league with a 100.4 passer rating. It should be noted that the Alcorn State product missed two games with calf and ankle injuries.

Rank Pos Player Team Votes Share T1 QB Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts 16.0 32% T1 QB Steve McNair Tennessee Titans 16.0 32% 3 QB Tom Brady New England Patriots 8.0 16% 4 RB Jamal Lewis Baltimore Ravens 5.0 10% 5 RB Priest Holmes Kansas City Chiefs 3.0 6% 6 ILB Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens 2.0 4%

Nevertheless, McNair received the same 16 first-place votes that Manning did. And not only did the two share the award, they also shared the same heartbreak in the postseason as each was eliminated from the playoffs by Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

T1. Brett Favre vs. Barry Sanders, 1997

The NFL MVP race ended in a tie for the first time in 1997

Julian H. Gonzalez/Detroit Free Press; James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Six years before Manning and McNair shared the award, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders engaged in the first NFL MVP race to end in a tie at the top.

Favre had won the award the previous two seasons and entered the 1997 campaign having just led the Packers to their first Super Bowl victory in nearly three decades.

Clearly not content to rest on his laurels, the Mississippi native had yet another strong season, completing 59.3% of his passes for 3,867 yards and topping the league in touchdown passes (35) for the third straight year while leading Green Bay to a 13-3 record.

Sanders, playing at the time what nobody knew was the penultimate season of his career, led the league in rushing for the fourth time and became just the third running back ever to reach 2,000 yards in a single season, joining O.J. Simpson and Eric Dickerson.

The 1988 Heisman Trophy winner finished the '97 season with 2,053 rushing yards, 305 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns while helping the Lions to a 9-7 record.

Rank Pos Player Team Votes Share T1 QB Brett Favre Green Bay Packers 18.0 37.5% T1 RB Barry Sanders Detroit Lions 18.0 37.5% 3 RB Terrell Davis Denver Broncos 4.0 8.3% 4 QB Steve Young San Francisco 49ers 3.0 6.3% T5 RB Jerome Bettis Pittsburgh Steelers 2.0 4.2% T5 RDT Dana Stubblefield San Francisco 49ers 2.0 4.2% 7 RCB Carnell Lake Pittsburgh Steelers 1.0 2.1%

Despite Detroit's lackluster record, voters rewarded Sanders with 18 first-place votes in the NFL MVP race.

Favre, of course, received 18 first-place votes as well and technically had the better overall season as he led the Packers back to the Super Bowl, where they were defeated by third-place finisher Terrell Davis and the Denver Broncos.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.