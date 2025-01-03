Club America have rejected a bid from Orlando City for U.S. international winger Alejandro Zendejas, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Talks are currently stalled as Club America focus on whether manager Andre Jardine is staying as he's linked with Botafogo. As such, Orlando have prioritized other targets.

Preseason opens for MLS clubs in less than two weeks. Orlando's first match of 2024 is February 22.

Orlando are looking for another attacking star to use their open designated player spot on after transferring Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres to Palmeiras.

Zendejas, 26, is a key player on a hugely successful America side that has won three consecutive Mexican league titles. He has four goals and five assists across 19 appearances (1,455 minutes) so far this season. Last year he had 14 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances (3,504 minutes).

The winger has 11 caps with the USMNT and has been called into each of the first two camps under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Orlando City got to the Eastern Conference final in 2024 but fell to the New York Red Bulls. It's a strong period for the club, winning the U.S. Open Cup in 2022 and making their longest playoff run in 2024.