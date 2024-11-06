Club Brugges will play host to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening in the fourth match-day of the Champions League this season, as Unai Emery's side look to maintain their 100% record in the competition.

The Belgian side have won just one of their three games in the tournament so far this season, but come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the weekend. Unai Emery's side on the other hand have won all three of their games so far this season in the tournament, and kept three clean sheets in the process, but they were thrashed by Tottenham in their most recent clash at the weekend.

Both sides have strong squads available to them so the manager's will have to make some big decisions with their lineups, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to start.

Club Brugge Team News

Onyedika suspended

While Brugge have a strong squad to choose from and no injury issues, manager Nicky Hayen will be without midfielder Raphael Onyedika who will serve his suspension following his red card in the last match-day against AC Milan.

Aside from that they have a full strength squad to choose from in positive news, as they look to claim out of the elimination places in the league phase.

Club Brugge Injuries and Suspension Player Injury Potential return date Raphael Onyedika Suspended 27/11/2024 Gustaf Nilsson Achilles December 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hayen shared an update on the availability of his squad.

"Obviously it is annoying because he [Nilsson] is a different type of forward that we have right now. I give my trust to the boys who are available tomorrow."

Club Brugge Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, Cuyper; Jashari; Olsen, Vetlesen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Club Brugge Predicted Substitutes: Jackers (GK), Van den Heuvel (GK), Romero (DEF), Spileers (DEF), Meijer (DEF), Sabbe (DEF), Siquet (DEF), Nielsen (MID), Skoras (FWD), Talbi (FWD), Vermant (FWD).

With Onyedika suspended, the Club Brugge team should essentially pick itself. There are limited midfielders for the manager to choose, but Hayen will be hoping that Andreas Skov Olsen can discover the form that has made him one of the top young prospects in Europe.

Aston Villa Team News

Ross Barkley remains unavailable

Emery has got plenty of strong options to choose from in this Champions League clash as the team look to bounce back from a defeat at the weekend, but midfielder Ross Barkley is still unavailable with a knock that will keep him out until after the international break.

Matty Cash is out after limping off in the defeat to Spurs, and hasn't travelled to Brugges with the rest of the squad but Morgan Rogers is expected to be fine. Youri Tielemans has hinted he could be open to an exit in the future, so he could also be rested for this game in his homeland with one eye on the future.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ross Barkley Other 24/11/2024 Matty Cash Calf 24/11/2024 Morgan Rogers Knock 06/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on his squad.

"They aren’t with us Matty Cash and Ross Barkley, they both have small injuries."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Jhon Duran could get rare start

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Philogene; Ramsey, Duran.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Gauci (GK), Olsen (GK), Mings (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Tielemans (MID), Young (MID), Bailey (FWD), Rogers (FWD), Buendia (FWD), Watkins (FWD),

With a big Premier League clash against Liverpool to come at the weekend, Emery may look to use this opportunity to rest some players and give others some minutes. That should see Jhon Duran given the nod up front from the start once again, while Boubacar Kamara could make his first start of the season in midfield alongside Belgium international Amadou Onana.