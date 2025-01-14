Napoli officials have reportedly held talks with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's agents over a possible transfer but could be put off by his £70 million price tag, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Garnacho is the Azzurri's top choice to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Parisians have reached a verbal agreement with the Serie A giants for the Georgian winger in a €70 million (£59 million) plus add-ons deal.

Antonio Conte needs a replacement for one of world football's most highly-regarded wingers. The 23-year-old has bagged five goals and three assists in 17 league games, helping the Naples outfit challenge for the Serie A title.

Garnacho's United future is up in the air despite head coach Ruben Amorim starting him in Sunday's (January 12) FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal. The Argentine attacker impressed, setting Bruno Fernandes up for the opener, but he'd been enduring a frustrating season beforehand.

Alejandro Garnacho Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 19 (10) Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.8 Accurate Crosses 0.2 (15%) Successful Dribbles 0.6 (27%) Ground Duels Won 2.4 (40%)

The 20-year-old was 'upset' after Amorim dropped him for the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby (December 15). He's since been re-integrated into the first team, unlike Marcus Rashford, who GIVEMESPORT sources suggest is on his way out of his boyhood club.

Garnacho has three years left on his contract and was viewed as one of United's 'untouchable' stars during Erik ten Hag's regime. Amorim's arrival has somewhat changed the situation for the former Atletico Madrid academy talent.

Napoli Hold Talks With Garnacho's Agents

Manchester United Name Their Price For Argentine Youngster

Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, was reportedly in Barcelona on Monday evening (January 13) and met with Garnacho's agents to discuss the potential transfer. They are said to have held talks about the Argentine starlet's willingness to join Conte's side and his wage demands.

Manchester United are demanding £70 million for Garnacho, who signed a contract extension with the club in April 2023. The Azzurri aren't willing to spend that amount on the winger, whose teammate Rasmus Hojlund once hailed as 'incredible', and will either try to negotiate a lower fee or abandon their pursuit.

Napoli had reportedly already tried their luck with a £30 million offer, which fell short of United's valuation. Tottenham Hotspur loanee Timo Werner is the alternative. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the German forward will likely return to parent club RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Garnacho was back to his best in the win over Arsenal, showing maturity in his performance. He was excellent on the counter, using his pace to give the Gunners defence issues. Amorim highlighted how well he's performing in training and 'likes the way Garnacho plays', perhaps hinting at his desire to keep the eight-cap Argentina international.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

