The club that Marcus Rashford is hoping to sign with in the summer has been revealed and, unfortunately for Aston Villa, it isn't the Midlands club. The Englishman has turned his form around after leaving Manchester United and moving to Villa Park on loan. He'd had a torrid season up until the switch, but has since impressed in Unai Emery's side.

Rashford's tenure at Old Trafford ended on a sour note. He fell out of favour with United's new manager, Ruben Amorim, and spent the last couple of months sitting on the sidelines watching the team play without him. It was a foregone conclusion, then, that he would leave the Red Devils in the winter transfer window and he was offered a lifeline in the form of a loan to Villa.

His start with the club has been promising too. He looked like a real threat in his first couple of appearances, but took things to another level in his most recent match. Coming off the bench for the second half of Villa's game against Chelsea, he was influential in the club coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Marco Asensio may have scored both the goals, but Rashford played provider for each and he's given Villa fans reason to be optimistic so far. Unfortunately, a recent report has revealed which club he wants to join in the summer and it looks as though his days at Villa Park are numbered.

Rashford Wants to Join Barcelona

He's been linked with them already in the past

After moving to Villa, Rashford made it quite clear that he wouldn't be at the club for very long. In his introductory interview, he said: "Obviously, it’s only short term that I’m here, but I want to make the most of my time here. And the only way to do that is by using my attributes and skill sets to help the team." It appears he certainly meant that too as The Sun has now reported that the Englishman wants to join Barcelona in the summer.

According to the report, an unnamed source revealed that he was hoping to catch the eye of the Catalan giants. Having been linked with them in the past, Rashford is hopeful that his time at Villa will encourage Barcelona to make a move for him once the 2024/25 campaign has wrapped up. The source said:

"Marcus is confident that if he rediscovers his form at Villa Park and starts bagging goals, Barcelona will revive their interest, especially as a transfer price has been established. It’s a huge incentive for him, which is good news for Villa. Now he just needs to get playing and start scoring."

Recently, Barcelona sporting director, Deco, admitted that the side had been interested in the forward, but they ultimately decided not to pursue the move.