Manchester United appear to be edging closer to the signing of Paraguay youngster Diego Leon, according to Cerro Porteno's sporting manager, Gabriel Wainer - but despite the Old Trafford club's intentions to sign the 17-year-old being confirmed by the Paraguayan giants, the move could be hijacked after interest from other clubs.

Reports had emerged earlier in the week that Ruben Amorim's men were prepared to make a move for the youngster, who has featured in almost every game for Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan top-flight this season - with a £3.1million fee being touted for the starlet. But whilst those reports continue to ramp up by saying that Leon has been edging closer to an Old Trafford move, El Ciclon chief Wainer has stated that United's move could be hijacked with other clubs coming into the reckoning. He said:

Speaking to Paraguayan radio outlet ABC Cardinal, Wainer confirmed that United had a 'clear intention' to sign Leon - with the Red Devils' letter of intent to sign the left-back starlet being key, though he hinted they may end up fending off interest from a host of unnamed clubs. Wainer said:

“Manchester United has a clear intention to sign Diego León, but the paperwork has not yet been finalised. Other teams have also asked about León in the last few hours, but the one that has shown a letter of intent, without going into detail, was Manchester United.”

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury history not being ideal, United transfer chiefs are aiming to sign someone for the future, which is why they could be moving for Leon. They already boast Harry Amass in that position, but the youngster has yet to feature for the first-team - and Leon would offer healthy competition for many years to come if he does make the move to the north-west.

United spent almost £200million this summer, and whilst the deal taking Noussair Mazraoui - incidentally United's left wing-back at present due to injuries - has been effective, moves bringing Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford haven't been as good, meaning the jury is still out on their big summer spending.