The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is only a few months away, and anticipation is slowly building for the tournament. The expansion of the competition to 32 teams around the world, and the enormous prize money on offer compared to previous editions, means that more eyes will be on the Club World Cup than ever before.

From the Premier League, Chelsea and Manchester City will fly the flag, while elsewhere from Europe, the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG will also represent UEFA. Those Champions League giants will all face off against the best teams around the world, with mouthwatering clashes against the likes of River Plate and Boca Juniors all on the cards.

Being held from June 14 to July 13, the Club World Cup 2025 promises to be a massive extravaganza, and with it being held in the USA - the final itself will take place in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium - attendance at the event is likely to be at an all-time high. But just how do fans from around the world get their hands on tickets to make it to the matches themselves? Below is everything you need to know about ticket availability, prices and any potential hospitality packages on offer.

How to Buy Club World Cup Tickets

For those football fans wishing to make the trip to the USA to watch the games in person, tickets are already available for purchase. This can be done through the official FIFA club website, where it details how the tickets are split into two sections, with the first being outlined as 'General Public'. Crucially, these are open to absolutely everyone, and not just reserved for fans of the actual clubs competing at the tournament. Clicking on the link will take you straight through to Ticketmaster, with tickets still available for all 63 matches of the tournament, including for both the semi-finals and the final.

If you did happen to be a fan of one of the clubs playing, then you could have gone via the 'Club Fans' section from the exact same link. However, FIFA have since confirmed on the website that those specific tickets are now no longer available. Therefore, if you still wish to go, your best bet would be to purchase a ticket via Ticketmaster.

How Much Club World Cup Tickets Cost

Given the teams and players involved, it is perhaps no surprise that the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 promises to be one of the most expensive matchday experiences in tournament history. While the lowest price of a ticket available is marked down as $30 for some matches, only a limited number at that cost is still available now. Instead, the majority of the tickets available for the group stages are priced between $60 and upwards of $300 - this however also depends on what match you are planning on going to and the location of your chosen seat.

Heading into the knockout rounds of the tournament, the prices understandably rise even more. While FIFA did recently take action to encourage more full stadiums at the event by reducing some prices - some tickets for the last 16 have been made available for around $80 - the semi-finals and finals are a costly endeavour to say the least. The cheapest ticket for the final four of the competition is priced at $350, while if you want to be in the ground to watch the final of the 2025 Club World Cup, then you would be expected to fork out something in the region of at least $600.

Hospitality Packages

If you are keen on enjoying a more premium matchday experience, then a Club World Cup hospitality package might be of interest - despite the significant cost difference between that and a more regular ticket. At the moment, the official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 website lists six different packages that you can explore, with the cheapest being a 'Club Seat' priced at $386.25 and the most expensive being a private suite at $29,211.

For reference, the private suite offers direct access to stadium seats located in front of the suite, a five course menu, drinks, and further services before, during and after the game.

FIFA Club World Cup Hospitality Packages Package Cost ($) Club Seats 386.25 Club Plus 500.00 Shared Suite 535.00 Premier Lounge 772.50 Flagship Lounge 1605.00 Private Suite 29211.00

All prices correct as of 20/03/2025 and information taken from both FIFA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025 websites