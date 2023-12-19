Highlights Introduced in 2000, the Club World Cup has seen seven teams go head-to-head from each continent.

It is often an afterthought for clubs from Europe, but it holds immense prestige in South America.

The winners have all come from Europe and Asia, with one club in particular dominating.

The Club World Cup is one of the most famous trophies in the world. It is often an afterthought for fans around the world, with the Champions League and domestic trophies taking priority, but it is incredibly significant. Only continental champions qualify for it each year, going head-to-head to be officially crowned as the best club in the world.

The format will soon change from 2025, but the competition was first contested in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship. However, it was not held from 2001 to 2004 due to a combination of factors in the cancelled 2001 tournament, most importantly the collapse of FIFA's marketing partner International Sport and Leisure. Yet, since 2005, it has been held every year.

The current format of the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation over two weeks; the winners of that year's AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions Cup (North, Central America and Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), along with the host nation's national champions, participate in a straight knock-out tournament. It provides a spectacle with teams around the world competing, with the Champions League winners entering at the latest stage - the semi-finals.

All-time Winners Ranking Team Years Won 1. Real Madrid 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 2. Barcelona 2009, 2011, 2015 3. Corinthians 2000, 2012 4. Bayern Munich 2013, 2020 5. Liverpool 2019 6. Chelsea 2021 7. São Paulo FC 2005 8. Sport Club Internacional 2006 9. AC Milan 2007 10. Manchester United 2008 11. Inter Milan 2010

11 Inter Milan

2010

Inter Milan are one of the most famous sides in world football, famous for conquering Italy alongside bitter rivals AC Milan. However, despite the struggles they've endured in recent years, they are back on the map. They're not as successful as they were in 2010, winning the treble and then the Club World Cup, but it's progress. José Mourinho won the treble for them in 2010, but he left in the summer to join Real Madrid. Rafa Benitez guided them to success over the Congo side in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Club Score Club Host Venue Inter Milan 3-0 TP Mazembe Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

10 Manchester United

2008

Despite Manchester United's fame and wealth, they have only won the Club World Cup on one occasion - 2008. After beating Chelsea in the Champions League final on penalties, they qualified for the tournament, beating Gamba Osaka 5-3 in the semi-finals and then LDU Quito 1-0 in the final. The final didn't live up to the hype some expected from Man United's famous team, but they got the job done and thus brought home the trophy to complete their collection. Ever since they have not qualified for the Club World Cup.

Club Score Club Host Venue Man United 1-0 LDU Quito International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

9 AC Milan

2007

Alongside bitter rivals Inter Milan, AC Milan are steeped in history. It's an iconic club - plying their trade at football's garden, the San Siro. After losing the Champions League final in 2005, despite being 3-0 up, they quickly sought revenge, winning the Champions League in 2007. In the Club World Cup, they became the first European team to win the tournament with a 4–2 victory over Argentinian club Boca Juniors in the final. That title made them the most successful team in the world in terms of international trophies won (18) at the time.

Club Score Club Host Venue AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

8 Sport Club Internacional

2006

Brazil have had their fair share of success in the Club World Cup, particularly in its first few years. In 2006, defending champions São Paulo were beaten in the 2006 Copa Libertadores final by fellow Brazilian side Internacional. After claiming continental success, they went on to win the Club World Cup for the first time, beating Al Ahly in the semi-finals before defeating Spanish club Barcelona 1–0 in the final. It was a major shock to the world, beating one of Europe's greatest teams in the final. History was written.

Club Score Club Host Venue Internacional 1-0 Barcelona International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

7 São Paulo FC

2005

Despite Liverpool's dramatic Champions League comeback in 2005, they were unable to replicate it in the Club World Cup. Losing to São Paulo FC 1-0. It was a shock to the system to fans around the world, with European football often perceived as the best quality football in the world. However, Mineiro's goal in the 27th minute gave them victory in Japan. It was the first Club World Cup since 2000 due to a plethora of issues, but São Paulo have not been able to reach the final since in bitter fashion.

Club Score Club Host Venue São Paulo 1-0 Liverpool International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

6 Chelsea

2021

Both of Chelsea's Champions League triumphs came in shock fashion. The first came via penalties in Bayern Munich's backyard, whilst the second came in front of a Covid-19-affected crowd in Porto, dramatically beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0. On each occasion, they qualified for the Club World Cup, but they only won it at the second time of asking. Chelsea lost to Corinthians in 2012, yet they finally completed their trophy collection with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in 2021. It was an iconic moment for the West London club.

Club Score Club Host Venue Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

5 Liverpool

2019

Liverpool are widely regarded as one of the world's biggest clubs. "You'll never walk alone," rings around Anfield every match as fans from every corner of the globe flock to watch their team. However, they've only ever been officially crowned as Club World Cup champions once - in 2019. They lost the final in 2005 to São Paulo, but they gained revenge on South America in 2019, beating Flamengo 1-0. It completed the trophy collection for Liverpool, as Jürgen Klopp added another trophy to his CV. It's been an incredible journey for everyone at the club.

Club Score Club Host Venue Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

4 Bayern Munich

2013, 2020

Starting the list of teams to have won the competition more than once, Bayern Munich have won it twice, in 2013 and 2020. In 2013, they beat Raja Casablanca 2-0, whilst - in 2020 - they conquered Mexico, beating Tigres 1-0 in Al Rayyan. It was a monumental moment for the German club, who completed their trophy set and the final jigsaw piece. They've dominated Germany and Europe for years, yet finally being crowned as the world's best clubs was of huge significance to everyone involved. However, 2020 was their last involvement in the competition.

Club Score Club Host Venue Bayern Munich 2-0 Raja Casablanca Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

3 Corinthians

2000, 2012

Corinthians are widely considered one of the biggest clubs in the world. Not just in South America, but around the world - and that's mainly because of their Club World Cup success. They won the inaugural tournament against Brazilian rivals Vasco da Gama in 2000, before they stunned everyone by beating Chelsea in 2012. No one expected it, with Chelsea widely considered one of Europe's best clubs, but they secured victory in Japan through a second-half strike from Paolo Guerrero. They've never lost a final, even if they haven't reached the tournament recently.

Club Score Club Host Venue Corinthians 0-0 (p) Vasco da Gama Estádio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

2 Barcelona

2009, 2011, 2015

Barcelona are considered one of the greatest teams of all time. The iconic trio of Andrés Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi ran rings around opposition teams - and that's before you even mention the other eight players. They won the Champions League against Manchester United twice in three years, which quickly turned into Club World Cup success against Estudiantes and Santos. The famous trio of 'Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez' had their turn to dominate in 2015, beating River Plate 3-0 in the final, just months after they broke Juventus' hearts in the Champions League final.

Club Score Club Host Venue Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Barcelona 4-0 Santos International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama Barcelona 3-0 River Plate International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

1 Real Madrid

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

Real Madrid are the record holders in the Champions League with 14 trophies. Unsurprisingly, that has been replicated in the Club World Cup - where they've won it a remarkable five times. Four of their victories in the Club World Cup came in the space of five years. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, they dominated football. The trio are one of the greatest strike forces of all time and - even after Ronaldo and Bale left - the Spanish giants still conquered football, beating Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final and then Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup.