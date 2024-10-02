Key Takeaways Some clubs charge astronomical ticket prices for Champions League matches, with Aston Villa, Barcelona, and PSG among the most expensive.

German teams have the cheapest in the competition, with Bayer Leverkusen's cheapest ticket just £13.31.

From £15.81 standing tickets at Borussia Dortmund to £183.08 VIP seats at Atalanta, ticket prices for Champions League matches vary widely.

With the 2024/25 Champions League campaign now in full flow, fans are flocking to their respective clubs’ stadiums to watch their team in action at the highest level of European football, which has adopted a controversial-yet-explainable new format – much to the dismay of fans.

Teams are now set to face eight different teams, four away and four on home turf, in the competition’s group stage section – and there are a number of blockbuster encounters set to grace our screens in the coming weeks.

But what better way to experience it than being in attendance? Fans with the deepest of pockets, thanks to lofty ticket prices, are able to travel around the continent in order to watch their beloved side – but which clubs have priced their tickets the highest and lowest?

Using information gathered by The Athletic, here’s a rundown of how much teams are charging for their 2024/25 Champions League fixtures, with some clubs demanding fans to cough up £183.08 while other fans are able to watch their team in the flesh for as little as £9.

Premier League Clubs

Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal

Close

With a home game against European giants Bayern Munich on the agenda, Unai Emery's Aston Villa are charging supporters up to £97. Their cheapest price? £85. Season ticket holders are handed the chance to land discounted tickets, with those then costing £82 and £70, respectively.

For Liverpool fans, the prices are very different. The most that the Anfield faithful will be charged remains lower than Villa’s lowest-charged ticket (£61), while there will be a handful of fans – adults in the Anfield Road stand – watching the game for as low as £30.

Even better, some cost a paltry fee of £9 with their seats located in the upper tier of Anfield’s Main Stand. Manchester City - who boast Erling Haaland, one of the Champions League's top goalscorers of all time, in their ranks - charged fans between £37.50 and £62.50 for their opener against Inter Milan.

Arsenal’s season ticket holders have all four home group games included in their one-off price – the cheapest being £1,073. Those who entered the ballot for their game against PSG were forced to cough up between £74.30 and £106.80 for their home tickets.

Premier League - Price of 24/25 Champions League Tickets Club Cheapest Most expensive Aston Villa £70 £97 Arsenal £42.60 £106.80 Liverpool £9 £61 Manchester City £25 £62.50

Bundesliga Clubs

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen