The announcement of David De Gea’s departure from Manchester United this summer saw off the last of the Fergie alumni following the expiration of Phil Jones’ contract in June. The Red Devils were in prolonged talks with the shot-stopper over a new deal at Old Trafford, but the parties could not reach an agreement over a suitable wage structure, and as such, the Spaniard who was a mainstay in Manchester for 12 years left to explore pastures new.

At 33, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper should still have several years left in him at the highest level of the game, and may even harbour aspirations to regain his spot in the Spain squad ahead of next year’s upcoming European Championships. With that being the case, he'll want to pick his next club carefully.

After Andre Onana's unconvincing start as United's number one, the Old Trafford faithful have learned the hard way, that the grass isn't always greener. With several calamitous errors already under his belt, the Cameroonian shot-stopper is yet to endear himself to Manchester United followers. As such, De Gea is a man missed in Manchester, and his words of support to ex-teammate Lisandro Martinez have demonstrated there is no bad blood between the club and the player.

Despite elements of patchy form and susceptibility to mistakes, De Gea's shot-stopping remains some of the best in world football. Understandably, with a player of De Gea’s pedigree, several clubs are reportedly interested in sweeping up the services of what was once a goalkeeper valued at £70 million.

Big decisions lie ahead of the ‘keeper and his family as he plots his next move in football. It has been several months since his United departure, and as yet, Spain's former number one remains without a club. With clarity still needed to be shed on De Gea's future, here are five clubs the man with the fourth most clean sheets in Premier League history could move to next…

Newcastle United

Nick Pope cover needed

The big news on Tyneside is that Nick Pope is set to spend around four to five months out on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in a game against the Red Devils in December. The Newcastle United star has been Eddie Howe's number one ever since completing a £10m move from Burnley in 2022 but won't be of any help to the club for the bulk of the rest of the season.

The Magpies have plenty of options to consider – such as internal solutions like Loris Karius and Martin Dúbravka – while Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal could also be on the market. However, there has been talk in the media that De Gea could be a target for Newcastle as well.

A report in Mail Sport, suggests the Spaniard's Premier League experience and established pedigree make him an obvious candidate. One stumbling block, though, could be wages. The article explains that if he is willing to take a wage cut (having been on £375,000 per week at Manchester United), this deal could get done.

Manchester United

Red Devils come crawling back

Yes, you read that right. Despite having been deemed surplus to requirements just a matter of months ago, there are murmurings that Man United could yet come crawling back to De Gea. After Onana's shaky start to life at Old Trafford, you can understand why those within the club may be doubting their decisions.

The former Inter Milan star has not looked any close to being assured in between the sticks so far, and this was highlighted during an away trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League group stages. Onana made a series of costly errors as the Red Devils surrendered the lead twice in Turkey, failing to save not one, but two Hakim Ziyech free-kicks that were both preventable.

Even before that game, The Sun had reported that United are planning an astonishing bid to bring De Gea back on a free transfer. Regardless of Onana's form, he could be off the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year with Cameroon, leaving the club short of quality in goal. With that in mind, plus his general lack of quality so far, this rumour is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Al-Nassr

Ronaldo reunion awaits

Saudi Arabia is the new big hitter at the footballing poker table. Alongside the Premier League and La Liga, the bottomless chasms of financial resources available to the likes of the Public Investment Fund are simply unmatched, so offering wages that are in-line, if not more enticing than what he was already on in Manchester is a distinct probability.

The economic flexing of muscle from the Middle Eastern nation has proven the country means business, and during this summer’s transfer window, the acquisition of European stars entering the prime of their respective careers has been unprecedented.

What was initially believed to be just another retirement League, akin to the MLS and the Chinese Super League, has quickly made its statement of intent clear. From Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, and Karim Benzema to Sergio Busquets and N’Golo Kante, elite players have packed their bags and moved to the desert, abandoning the European dream.

With De Gea now another name teams from the Saudi Professional League have been keeping tabs on, it could well be just a matter of time before the Spaniard joins former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, with the Saudi giants reputedly interested in bringing the Spain international and Manchester United legend to the Saudi Arabian capital.

Sevilla

Back to Spain

Sevilla have become seasoned Europa League experts, so much so, the Southern Spanish club could write a step-by-step guide on how to win the European competition. The record seven-time winners of the tournament are a desirable prospect for any player who wants to be in with a shout of adding silverware to their trophy cabinet.

David De Gea is a player who has also had experience holding the prestigious, silver-plated vase, having won it with Manchester United, albeit while watching from the bench in 2017. Sevilla fans will certainly have just cause to be dubious about De Gea's credentials following a calamitous performance in last season's Europa League quarter-final where a raucous Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium seemed to overwhelm United's XI, and especially De Gea whose horror show was simply unforgettable.

The Spaniard may well be eager to move back to his native Spain, and Sevilla have had a relatively long-standing interest in the player, with United even allegedly offering him to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan residents in the past, and could look to renew their interest with lack of strength in depth.

Shot-stopper Bono may have acted as a deterrent in any previous deal, however, the Moroccan has now relocated to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. Perhaps this could leave the door open for De Gea to arrive this winter.

Real Betis

European adventure awaits

Sevilla’s crosstown neighbours, and bitter rivals, Real Betis also boast European football this season. They sit top of Group C, looking likely to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

With current goalkeeper, 40-year-old veteran Claudio Bravo occupying the net at the Benito Villamarín, Betis, like Sevilla, have also been reportedly linked with a move for De Gea, a natural replacement for the former Real Madrid keeper, as well as acting as competition for number one, Rui Silva. De Gea could certainly be a measured presence between the sticks in Seville, and could potentially help Real Betis go deep into European competition.

Chelsea

Premier League redemption

The Blues 2022-23 campaign was the West Londoners’ worst season in more than 25 years. Finishing in the bottom half for the first time since 1996, it was certainly not the start new owner Todd Boehly would have envisaged. A catalogue of errors, both on the pitch and off it, with two failed managerial appointments, and half a billion seemingly squandered on directionless recruitment, Chelsea are now a club left to rebuild.

Mauricio Pochettino has brought renewed optimism around Stamford Bridge, and the exciting, enterprising, and reformative approach the Argentinian adopts is most definitely in keeping with a side in Chelsea’s current position. Poch’s first few months in charge have been a mixed bag, but it does feel as though they are heading in the right direction.

With Edouard Mendy now out of the picture, sealing a move to the Saudi side Al Ahli last summer, Robert Sanchez has been the number one so far this term. There have been past reports claiming that the Blues are keen on bringing in De Gea, but talk in the media suggests that he might not be willing to move unless he was given a guarantee of regular starts.

Al-Ittihad

Saudi alternative

The Saudi footballing revolution has been a hot talking point this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr has proved to be the catalyst for such a movement, with European stars trading Champions League football for the eye-watering sums of money on offer in the Middle East.

Still without a club, De Gea’s sky-high wage demands have meant that many a club in Europe’s big five leagues have been priced out of acquiring the 32-year-old. As such, the Saudi Pro League’s chances of landing the Spaniard have increased enormously, with Al-Ittihad another side reportedly interested in bringing in the Spanish goalkeeper. As one of the country’s “big four” clubs, De Gea would be joining the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho already at Al-Ittihad.

Valencia

Euro 2024 hopes boosted

Once a major player in La Liga, Valencia have fallen on hard times in recent years, and have had a mediocre start to the current La Liga campaign, sitting mid-table. The Mestalla is the very literal definition of a footballing cauldron, and as such, those of a Valencia persuasion haven't taken too kindly to their side's downturn in form.

With considerable work still to be done on rectifying the issues at hand on the East Coast of Spain, manager Ruben Varaja could easily give his side a chance to change their fortunes by signing the linked De Gea. A return to Spain could also help the 33-year-old put himself back in the picture ahead of EURO 2024.