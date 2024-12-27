There's a saying in football that sometimes feels like a cliche but actually holds more value than some might often give it. That is the idea of a '12th man.' The saying refers to the strength that home supporters can give their team as they push them to victory while drowning out the songs of the opposition's away end.

While it may sound superficial, former and current players will tell you just how impactful the noise in the stands can be in either motivating them or striking fear into the opposition. While it isn't always the case, there is logic to thinking that the more '12th men' there are, the better. And for these 20 clubs across the world, they have the benefit of packing out their stadiums more than any other, which in theory should play to their advantage. Find out more as GIVEMESPORT brings you the 20 clubs with the highest average attendance for the 2024/25 season so far.

20 Clubs in World Football With Highest Average Attendance (2024/25) Rank Club Attendance 1. Borussia Dortmund 81,365 2. Bayern Munich 75,000 3. Manchester United 73,653 4. Inter Milan 70,465 5. River Plate 68,485 6. AC Milan 67,649 7. Real Madrid 67,004 8. Marseille 63,492 9. West Ham United 62,339 10. AS Roma 61,643 11. Schalke 04 61,262 12. Liverpool 60,318 13. Atletico Madrid 60,251 14. Arsenal 60,200 15. VfB Stuttgart 59,455 16. Tottenham Hotspur 59,227 17. Eintracht Frankfurt 57,455 18. Flamengo 56,352 19. Hamburger SV 55,798 20. Benfica 54,821

20-16

Benfica, Hamburger SV, Flamengo, Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur