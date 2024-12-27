There's a saying in football that sometimes feels like a cliche but actually holds more value than some might often give it. That is the idea of a '12th man.' The saying refers to the strength that home supporters can give their team as they push them to victory while drowning out the songs of the opposition's away end.

While it may sound superficial, former and current players will tell you just how impactful the noise in the stands can be in either motivating them or striking fear into the opposition. While it isn't always the case, there is logic to thinking that the more '12th men' there are, the better. And for these 20 clubs across the world, they have the benefit of packing out their stadiums more than any other, which in theory should play to their advantage. Find out more as GIVEMESPORT brings you the 20 clubs with the highest average attendance for the 2024/25 season so far.

20 Clubs in World Football With Highest Average Attendance (2024/25)

Rank

Club

Attendance

1.

Borussia Dortmund

81,365

2.

Bayern Munich

75,000

3.

Manchester United

73,653

4.

Inter Milan

70,465

5.

River Plate

68,485

6.

AC Milan

67,649

7.

Real Madrid

67,004

8.

Marseille

63,492

9.

West Ham United

62,339

10.

AS Roma

61,643

11.

Schalke 04

61,262

12.

Liverpool

60,318

13.

Atletico Madrid

60,251

14.

Arsenal

60,200

15.

VfB Stuttgart

59,455

16.

Tottenham Hotspur

59,227

17.

Eintracht Frankfurt

57,455

18.

Flamengo

56,352

19.

Hamburger SV

55,798

20.

Benfica

54,821
