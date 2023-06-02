Highlights
- GIVEMESPORT, via a report from UEFA, list the top 15 top wage spenders in European football.
- Despite their current status in world football, Aston Villa rank 15th in terms of wage spending, highlighting the financial power of the Premier League.
- Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain make up the top three when it comes to football clubs with the largest wage bills in the world.
Footballer’s wages have become a bit of a sour conversation in recent times – and it makes complete sense given how extortionate some of their wage bills are! Premier League clubs tend to dominate the continent in regard to how much they pay their players, but it is sides from other European top flights that also find themselves at the summit of the pack.
That is thanks to the fact there are superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, who line their pockets with £1,182,110-per-week. We repeat: £1,182,110-per-week. European teams – mainly from England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – are typically found battling it out in the latter stages of the Champions League and Europa League stages, where they are rewarded financially and thus, cause a vicious financial circle that outsiders find difficult to interject into.
However, the summer transfer window has now slammed firmly shut: no more players will be bumping up a club’s wage bill, while no well-paid players will be offloaded to free up some much-needed space, either. And so, we thought, what better time to take a look at the top 15 wage-spenders in European football? As such, GIVEMESPORT are here to give a full rundown of how much the top 15 teams in European circles pay in yearly wages – via UEFA's 'The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape' report.
Top 15 clubs in European football with the highest wage bill
Team
League
Wage bill per year
Barcelona
La Liga
|
£546.77 million
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
|
£527.95 million
Manchester City
Premier League
|
£474.04 million
Real Madrid
La Liga
|
£387.62 million
Liverpool
Premier League
|
£367.08 million
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
|
£355.96 million
Chelsea
Premier League
|
£339.70 million
Manchester United
Premier League
|
£326.01 million
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
|
£247.29 million
Juventus
Serie A
|
£242.15 million
Arsenal
Premier League
|
£231.03 million
Atletico Madrid
La Liga
|
£209.64 million
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
|
£201.94 million
Inter Milan
Serie A
|
£196.80 million
Aston Villa
Premier League
|
£190.81 million
Figures per UEFA - correct as of 16/02/24
16 Aston Villa - Premier League
Wage bill: £190.81 million
Thanks to the Premier League’s lucrative TV deals, the likes of Aston Villa get ahead of AS Roma and other teams that are regular features in European football. Mental, we know. With Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Clement Lenglet topping their own list with an annual wage of £7,800,000, the rest follow closely behind with Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins – two key players for Unai Emery - on a wage of above £100,000-per-week.
Emery’s high-flyers have mounted an unforeseen top four charge this season and are certainly proving their worth as world football’s 15th-highest spenders in terms of player wages. Not only are they shining domestically but on the European stage, they are stamping their authority on the Europa Conference League.
Aston Villa - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Clement Lenglet
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
Boubacar Kamara
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
Youri Tielemans
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
Moussa Diaby
£130,000
|
£6,760,000
Ollie Watkins
£130,000
|
£6,760,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
15 Inter Milan - Serie A
Wage bill: £196.80 million
Inter Milan have one-upped their San Siro rivals AC Milan, a side who do not make the top 15, by forking out more on wages over the course of the year - £196.80 million, to be precise. Exciting duo Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu earn the same amount (£182,593-per-week) at the San Siro, though the rest of the hefty wage bill is relatively spread out.
After reaching the final of the Champions League last campaign, Simone Inzaghi’s side will have every belief they can take it one step further this time around – and have a spine of players such as Alessandro Bastoni (£167,301-per-week) and Nicolo Barella (£152,033-per-week) whom will certainly aid their cause.
Inter Milan - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Lautaro Martinez
£182,406
|
£9,485,121
Hakan Calhanoglu
£182,406
|
£9,485,121
Alessandro Bastoni
£167,301
|
£8,699,675
Nicolo Barella
£152,033
|
£7,905,691
Marcus Thuam
£126,256
|
£6,565,309
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
14 Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Wage bill: £201.94 million
Entering the list at 13th are the Bundesliga’s first entry in Borussia Dortmund. With 29 players in the squad, they spend just north of £200m on wages every year. Ivory Coast’s Sebastian Haller is the leading earner in the Dortmund ranks, scoring £180,600-per-week in the famous black and yellow.
Surprisingly, Marco Reus doesn’t make the list as the five highest earners for die Schwarzgelben, though the long-term servant is among the eight players earning above the £100,000-per-week mark. Having not won the Bundesliga since their back-to-back triumphs between 2010 and 2012, current boss Edin Terzic will have his eyes on domestic glory in the foreseeable future in order to put Dortmund back on the map.
Borussia Dortmund - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Sebastien Haller
£180,600
|
£9,391,209
Niklas Sule
£164,182
|
£8,537,463
Gregor Kobel
£147,164
|
£7,683,717
Emre Can
£131,346
|
£6,829,970
Marcel Sabitzer
£123,136
|
£6,403,097
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
13 Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Wage bill: £209.64 million
Despite being commonly known as the third-biggest club in Spain, Atletico Madrid’s wage bill is dwarfed by Barcelona and Real Madrid’s. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak stands tall – both physically and metaphorically - at the front of Atlético’s pack – thanks to both his imposing stature and his hefty wage bill. The 31-year-old earns just short of £18m-per-year in Spain, and he is the only Atletico player to break the £300,000-per-week mark.
Star man Antoine Griezmann is the club’s fourth-highest earner on £205,227-per-week, while his strike partner Alvaro Morata, surprisingly, takes home more than the Frenchman. The Spaniard, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this term, earns a cool £222,302 on a weekly basis.
Atletico Madrid - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Jan Oblak
£341,991
|
£17,783,535
Koke
£262,691
|
£13,659,941
Alvaro Morata
£222,302
|
£11,559,725
Antoine Griezmann
£205,227
|
£10,671,829
Saul Niguez
£197,018
|
£10,244,955
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
12 Arsenal - Premier League
Wage bill: £231.03 million
Summer incoming Kai Havertz in the Gunners’ biggest earner and pockets just shy of £15m-per-year on his fresh deal. 16 of Arsenal’s 28-strong roster earn over £100,000-per-week and Mikel Arteta and his team have the Premier League, arguably the world’s biggest division, to thank for their big spend, both in terms of transfer fees and wages.
Declan Rice, the club's marquee summer signing, is the club’s joint-third highest earner with Martin Odegaard, with the engine room duo earning £240,000-per-week and £12.84m-per-year. With their overall expenditure growing, the north Londoners’ higher-ups will be keen to get some silverware in their cabinet sooner rather than later as a means of showing benefits for splashing the cash.
Arsenal - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Kai Havertz
£280,000
|
£14,560,000
Gabriel Jesus
£265,000
|
£13,780,000
Declan Rice
£240,000
|
£12,480,000
Martin Odegaard
£240,000
|
£12,480,000
Thomas Partey
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
10 Juventus - Serie A
Wage bill: £242.15 million
The Old Lady are currently the biggest spenders coming out of Italy’s top flight, with a whopping £242.15m spent on yearly wages. Despite winning the Serie A 36 times, they have failed to win the crown three times on the trot, which may mean the money they are spending on wages may be better off spent elsewhere.
They are fairly moderate spenders in comparison to the rest of Europe with their highest earner – Dusan Vlahovic – pocketing £212,780-per-week. The big Serb, 24, is the Turin-based side’s most important player – and he is the only Juventus player earning in excess of £200,000-per-week with their second-highest earner, Wojciech Szczesny, taking home £197,675-per-week.
Juventus - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Dusan Vlahovic
£212,780
|
£11,064,552
Wojciech Szczesny
£197,675
|
£10,279,105
Alex Sandro
£182,406
|
£9,485,121
Bremer
£152,033
|
£7,905,691
Federico Chiesa
£152,033
|
£7,905,691
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
9 Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Wage bill: £247.29 million
Harry Kane may have freed up some space on the wage bill by joining Bayern Munich over the summer, though Tottenham Hotspur are still spending big on the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison, who earn £190,000 and £170,000-per-week, respectively.
One thing they can be proud of is that no player earns over £10m per year and no weekly wage exceeds £200,000-per-week – which cannot be said for the majority of top teams in England’s top tier. Ange Postecoglou has looked to spruce some life into Tottenham Hotspur since being appointed, but ensuring their expenditure is kept under wraps seems to be at the top of the Greek-Australian’s priority list.
Tottenham Hotspur - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Heung-min Son
£190,000
|
£9,880,000
James Maddison
£170,000
|
£8,840,000
Timo Werner
£165,000
|
£8,580,000
Cristian Romero
£165,000
|
£8,580,000
Dejan Kulusevski
£110,000
|
£5,720,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
8 Manchester United - Premier League
Wage bill: £326.01 million
The Manchester-based outfit previously set up a so-called ‘Ronaldo rule’ which will prevent new signings from earning more than £200,000 per week in wages, while those already present at the club will remain unscathed. That, however, has not stopped them from earning fourth place on the list.
Marcus Rashford's shiny new five-year contract would've bumped the numbers up a tad, mind, with him now earning £300,000-per-week. Former Real Madrid duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane earn a respective £350,000 and £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which also brings up their overall spend. Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are the club’s fourth-joint highest-earning assets pocketing a quarter of a million pounds a week.
Manchester United - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Casemiro
£350,000
|
£18,200,000
Raphael Varane
£340,000
|
£17,680,000
Marcus Rashford
£300,000
|
£15,600,000
Anthony Martial
£250,000
|
£13,000,000
Mason Mount
£250,000
|
£13,000,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
7 Chelsea - Premier League
Wage bill: £339.70 million
The Blues have been known to spend big in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took over with their summer coup, worth £115m, for Moises Caicedo being a prime example of their exuberant spending. It seems, however, they are seemingly more sensible when it comes to paying player wages, especially as they have so many to cover.
They are the third-biggest wage-paying club in the Premier League with their total spend on a yearly basis being £339.70m. Raheem Sterling, formerly of Liverpool and Manchester City, stands in first place on £325,000-per-week with Reece James being the only other player to score more than £200,000-per-week in west London.
Chelsea - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Raheem Sterling
£325,000
|
£16,900,000
Reece James
£250,000
|
£13,000,000
Wesley Fofana
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
Ben Chilwell
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
Christopher Nkunku
£195,000
|
£10,140,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
6 Bayern Munich - Bundesliga
Wage bill: £355.96 million
Standing in sixth spot in the list is Bayern Munich, though not much separates them from seventh-placed Chelsea. Other than Dortmund, who placed 13th, there is a real lack of Bundesliga teams in this list. Kane – as expected – finds himself at the top of the pile and is earning £410,455-per-week since his switch to Bavaria, but is closely followed by the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich.
The German heavyweight have become a fixture in Europe’s top table and are looking to break their curse by matching the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the aforementioned Englishman leading the line.
Bayern Munich - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Harry Kane
£410,455
|
£21,343,657
Manuel Neuer
£344,782
|
£17,928,672
Thomas Muller
£336,573
|
£17,501,799
Leroy Sane
£328,364
|
£17,074,926
Joshua Kimmich
£320,115
|
£16,648,053
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
5 Liverpool - Premier League
Wage bill: £367.08 million
Liverpool saw a lot of senior players, who would have been earning a hefty amount, leave over the summer. They have been replaced, of course, but with lesser-known stars that are likely to earn much less than the veterans that have departed such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner.
At the top of their highest earners is Egyptian marksman Mohamed Salah, who earns £130,000 more per week than their second-highest earner, Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutchman pocketing £220,000-per-week. Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold follow on £200,000 and £180,000-per-week, respectively, while midfield new guard Alexis Mac Allister takes home an annual salary of £7.8m, which equates to £150,000-per-week.
Liverpool - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Mohamed Salah
£350,000
|
£18,200,000
Virgil van Dijk
£220,000
|
£11,440,000
Thiago Alcantara
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
Trent Alexander-Arnold
£180,000
|
£9,360,000
Alexis Mac Allister
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
4 Real Madrid - La Liga
Wage bill: £387.62 million
Looking to match Manchester City and regain their credibility as Champions League victors, Real Madrid are world football’s fourth-highest spenders - at least from a wages perspective. Seasoned engine room operator Toni Kroos is the top earner at the Santiago Bernabeu, though there are a host of names (12 to be precise) all on bumper contracts in excess of £200,000-per-week.
All in good time, sensation Jude Bellingham is well-poised to become their highest-earning star; but for now, the England international is pocketing £341,991-per-week – the same as Brazilian ace Vinicius Jr. Luka Modric and David Alaba are also among the names that earn a shedload in the Spanish capital – but that’s expected given how experienced they are at the top level.
Real Madrid - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Toni Kroos
£400,276
|
£20,814,335
David Alaba
£369,409
|
£19,209,292
Luka Modric
£359,230
|
£18,679,969
Vinicius Jr
£341,991
|
£17,783,535
Jude Bellingham
£341,991
|
£17,783,535
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
3 Manchester City - Premier League
Wage bill: £474.04 million
In comparison to the Premier League new boys Luton Town, who pay out a total of £24.36m across the year, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are far more generous – but saying that, they receive a bucketload more revenue via various streams. They top their cross-town neighbours by quite some margin, but that is subject to change in the coming campaigns.
Kevin De Bruyne is the division’s highest earner on £400,000-per-week and the goal gobbling Erling Haaland isn’t too far behind, earning just £25,000-per-week less than the Belgian magician. On a healthy £300,000-per-week is Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish, while ending their list of five highest earners is John Stones on £250,000-per-week.
Manchester City - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Kevin De Bruyne
£400,000
|
£20,800,000
Erling Haaland
£375,000
|
£19,500,000
Bernardo Silva
£300,000
|
£15,600,000
Jack Grealish
£300,000
|
£15,600,000
John Stones
£250,000
|
£13,000,000
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
2 Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1
Wage bill: £527.95 million
Paris Saint-Germain sit second in the list by a comfortable distance, even with Lionel Messi and Neymar long gone from the lofty wage bill. Kylian Mbappé is still taking home an eye-watering amount of £61.47m per year, however, but the French outfit may have more wiggle room in their spending with the Frenchman set to leave the club at the end of the season.
Take the Frenchman off the books, and they’ll probably still sit near the top of this list, though what’s most interesting about PSG’s position is that they are the only team from the French top division to feature. Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez – the club’s second and third-highest earners – earn £328,364 and £311,946-per-week, but their take home is significantly lower than the 75-cap France international.
Paris Saint-Germain - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Kylian Mbappe
£1,182,110
|
£61,469,733
Ousmane Dembele
£328,364
|
£17,074,926
Lucas Hernandez
£311,946
|
£16,221,180
Marquinhos
£275,826
|
£14,342,938
Milan Skriniar
£268,602
|
£13,967,289
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24
1 Barcelona - La Liga
Wage bill: £546.77 million
Having the likes of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez leave your side is always a sad day, but looking at the positive influence on the balances of your club’s wages is always there to alleviate the loss. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now large and in charge at the top of their wage list, taking home a whopping £615,682-per-week, while Robert Lewandowski takes home considerably less (£444,605-per-week).
From the 28 players in the squad, half of those enjoy a weekly take home of £100,000-per-week entering their bank accounts, with Ilkay Gundogan (£307,841) and Jules Kounde (£222,467) nearing the summit of Blaugrana’s top earners. As is the modern world, Barcelona are much more a global conglomerate rather than merely a football team and, as such, can afford to offload hefty wages on their players.
Barcelona - top five highest earners
Player
Wages (per week)
|
Annual salary
Frenkie de Jong
£615,682
|
£32,015,486
Robert Lewandowski
£444,605
|
£23,119,450
Ilkay Gundogan
£307,841
|
£16,007,743
Jules Kounde
£222,467
|
£11,568,262
Joao Cancelo
£205,227
|
£10,671,829
All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24