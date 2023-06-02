Highlights GIVEMESPORT, via a report from UEFA, list the top 15 top wage spenders in European football.

Despite their current status in world football, Aston Villa rank 15th in terms of wage spending, highlighting the financial power of the Premier League.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain make up the top three when it comes to football clubs with the largest wage bills in the world.

Footballer’s wages have become a bit of a sour conversation in recent times – and it makes complete sense given how extortionate some of their wage bills are! Premier League clubs tend to dominate the continent in regard to how much they pay their players, but it is sides from other European top flights that also find themselves at the summit of the pack.

That is thanks to the fact there are superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, who line their pockets with £1,182,110-per-week. We repeat: £1,182,110-per-week. European teams – mainly from England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – are typically found battling it out in the latter stages of the Champions League and Europa League stages, where they are rewarded financially and thus, cause a vicious financial circle that outsiders find difficult to interject into.

However, the summer transfer window has now slammed firmly shut: no more players will be bumping up a club’s wage bill, while no well-paid players will be offloaded to free up some much-needed space, either. And so, we thought, what better time to take a look at the top 15 wage-spenders in European football? As such, GIVEMESPORT are here to give a full rundown of how much the top 15 teams in European circles pay in yearly wages – via UEFA's 'The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape' report.

Top 15 clubs in European football with the highest wage bill Team League Wage bill per year Barcelona La Liga £546.77 million Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 £527.95 million Manchester City Premier League £474.04 million Real Madrid La Liga £387.62 million Liverpool Premier League £367.08 million Bayern Munich Bundesliga £355.96 million Chelsea Premier League £339.70 million Manchester United Premier League £326.01 million Tottenham Hotspur Premier League £247.29 million Juventus Serie A £242.15 million Arsenal Premier League £231.03 million Atletico Madrid La Liga £209.64 million Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga £201.94 million Inter Milan Serie A £196.80 million Aston Villa Premier League £190.81 million Figures per UEFA - correct as of 16/02/24

16 Aston Villa - Premier League

Wage bill: £190.81 million

Thanks to the Premier League’s lucrative TV deals, the likes of Aston Villa get ahead of AS Roma and other teams that are regular features in European football. Mental, we know. With Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Clement Lenglet topping their own list with an annual wage of £7,800,000, the rest follow closely behind with Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins – two key players for Unai Emery - on a wage of above £100,000-per-week.

Emery’s high-flyers have mounted an unforeseen top four charge this season and are certainly proving their worth as world football’s 15th-highest spenders in terms of player wages. Not only are they shining domestically but on the European stage, they are stamping their authority on the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Clement Lenglet £150,000 £7,800,000 Boubacar Kamara £150,000 £7,800,000 Youri Tielemans £150,000 £7,800,000 Moussa Diaby £130,000 £6,760,000 Ollie Watkins £130,000 £6,760,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

15 Inter Milan - Serie A

Wage bill: £196.80 million

Inter Milan have one-upped their San Siro rivals AC Milan, a side who do not make the top 15, by forking out more on wages over the course of the year - £196.80 million, to be precise. Exciting duo Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu earn the same amount (£182,593-per-week) at the San Siro, though the rest of the hefty wage bill is relatively spread out.

After reaching the final of the Champions League last campaign, Simone Inzaghi’s side will have every belief they can take it one step further this time around – and have a spine of players such as Alessandro Bastoni (£167,301-per-week) and Nicolo Barella (£152,033-per-week) whom will certainly aid their cause.

Inter Milan - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Lautaro Martinez £182,406 £9,485,121 Hakan Calhanoglu £182,406 £9,485,121 Alessandro Bastoni £167,301 £8,699,675 Nicolo Barella £152,033 £7,905,691 Marcus Thuam £126,256 £6,565,309 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

14 Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Wage bill: £201.94 million

Entering the list at 13th are the Bundesliga’s first entry in Borussia Dortmund. With 29 players in the squad, they spend just north of £200m on wages every year. Ivory Coast’s Sebastian Haller is the leading earner in the Dortmund ranks, scoring £180,600-per-week in the famous black and yellow.

Surprisingly, Marco Reus doesn’t make the list as the five highest earners for die Schwarzgelben, though the long-term servant is among the eight players earning above the £100,000-per-week mark. Having not won the Bundesliga since their back-to-back triumphs between 2010 and 2012, current boss Edin Terzic will have his eyes on domestic glory in the foreseeable future in order to put Dortmund back on the map.

Borussia Dortmund - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Sebastien Haller £180,600 £9,391,209 Niklas Sule £164,182 £8,537,463 Gregor Kobel £147,164 £7,683,717 Emre Can £131,346 £6,829,970 Marcel Sabitzer £123,136 £6,403,097 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

13 Atletico Madrid - La Liga

Wage bill: £209.64 million

Despite being commonly known as the third-biggest club in Spain, Atletico Madrid’s wage bill is dwarfed by Barcelona and Real Madrid’s. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak stands tall – both physically and metaphorically - at the front of Atlético’s pack – thanks to both his imposing stature and his hefty wage bill. The 31-year-old earns just short of £18m-per-year in Spain, and he is the only Atletico player to break the £300,000-per-week mark.

Star man Antoine Griezmann is the club’s fourth-highest earner on £205,227-per-week, while his strike partner Alvaro Morata, surprisingly, takes home more than the Frenchman. The Spaniard, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this term, earns a cool £222,302 on a weekly basis.

Atletico Madrid - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Jan Oblak £341,991 £17,783,535 Koke £262,691 £13,659,941 Alvaro Morata £222,302 £11,559,725 Antoine Griezmann £205,227 £10,671,829 Saul Niguez £197,018 £10,244,955 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

12 Arsenal - Premier League

Wage bill: £231.03 million

Summer incoming Kai Havertz in the Gunners’ biggest earner and pockets just shy of £15m-per-year on his fresh deal. 16 of Arsenal’s 28-strong roster earn over £100,000-per-week and Mikel Arteta and his team have the Premier League, arguably the world’s biggest division, to thank for their big spend, both in terms of transfer fees and wages.

Declan Rice, the club's marquee summer signing, is the club’s joint-third highest earner with Martin Odegaard, with the engine room duo earning £240,000-per-week and £12.84m-per-year. With their overall expenditure growing, the north Londoners’ higher-ups will be keen to get some silverware in their cabinet sooner rather than later as a means of showing benefits for splashing the cash.

Arsenal - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Kai Havertz £280,000 £14,560,000 Gabriel Jesus £265,000 £13,780,000 Declan Rice £240,000 £12,480,000 Martin Odegaard £240,000 £12,480,000 Thomas Partey £200,000 £10,400,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

10 Juventus - Serie A

Wage bill: £242.15 million

The Old Lady are currently the biggest spenders coming out of Italy’s top flight, with a whopping £242.15m spent on yearly wages. Despite winning the Serie A 36 times, they have failed to win the crown three times on the trot, which may mean the money they are spending on wages may be better off spent elsewhere.

They are fairly moderate spenders in comparison to the rest of Europe with their highest earner – Dusan Vlahovic – pocketing £212,780-per-week. The big Serb, 24, is the Turin-based side’s most important player – and he is the only Juventus player earning in excess of £200,000-per-week with their second-highest earner, Wojciech Szczesny, taking home £197,675-per-week.

Juventus - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Dusan Vlahovic £212,780 £11,064,552 Wojciech Szczesny £197,675 £10,279,105 Alex Sandro £182,406 £9,485,121 Bremer £152,033 £7,905,691 Federico Chiesa £152,033 £7,905,691 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

9 Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Wage bill: £247.29 million

Harry Kane may have freed up some space on the wage bill by joining Bayern Munich over the summer, though Tottenham Hotspur are still spending big on the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison, who earn £190,000 and £170,000-per-week, respectively.

One thing they can be proud of is that no player earns over £10m per year and no weekly wage exceeds £200,000-per-week – which cannot be said for the majority of top teams in England’s top tier. Ange Postecoglou has looked to spruce some life into Tottenham Hotspur since being appointed, but ensuring their expenditure is kept under wraps seems to be at the top of the Greek-Australian’s priority list.

Tottenham Hotspur - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Heung-min Son £190,000 £9,880,000 James Maddison £170,000 £8,840,000 Timo Werner £165,000 £8,580,000 Cristian Romero £165,000 £8,580,000 Dejan Kulusevski £110,000 £5,720,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

8 Manchester United - Premier League

Wage bill: £326.01 million

The Manchester-based outfit previously set up a so-called ‘Ronaldo rule’ which will prevent new signings from earning more than £200,000 per week in wages, while those already present at the club will remain unscathed. That, however, has not stopped them from earning fourth place on the list.

Marcus Rashford's shiny new five-year contract would've bumped the numbers up a tad, mind, with him now earning £300,000-per-week. Former Real Madrid duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane earn a respective £350,000 and £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which also brings up their overall spend. Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are the club’s fourth-joint highest-earning assets pocketing a quarter of a million pounds a week.

Manchester United - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Casemiro £350,000 £18,200,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 £17,680,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 £15,600,000 Anthony Martial £250,000 £13,000,000 Mason Mount £250,000 £13,000,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

7 Chelsea - Premier League

Wage bill: £339.70 million

The Blues have been known to spend big in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took over with their summer coup, worth £115m, for Moises Caicedo being a prime example of their exuberant spending. It seems, however, they are seemingly more sensible when it comes to paying player wages, especially as they have so many to cover.

They are the third-biggest wage-paying club in the Premier League with their total spend on a yearly basis being £339.70m. Raheem Sterling, formerly of Liverpool and Manchester City, stands in first place on £325,000-per-week with Reece James being the only other player to score more than £200,000-per-week in west London.

Chelsea - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Raheem Sterling £325,000 £16,900,000 Reece James £250,000 £13,000,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 £10,400,000 Ben Chilwell £200,000 £10,400,000 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 £10,140,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

6 Bayern Munich - Bundesliga

Wage bill: £355.96 million

Standing in sixth spot in the list is Bayern Munich, though not much separates them from seventh-placed Chelsea. Other than Dortmund, who placed 13th, there is a real lack of Bundesliga teams in this list. Kane – as expected – finds himself at the top of the pile and is earning £410,455-per-week since his switch to Bavaria, but is closely followed by the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich.

The German heavyweight have become a fixture in Europe’s top table and are looking to break their curse by matching the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the aforementioned Englishman leading the line.

Bayern Munich - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Harry Kane £410,455 £21,343,657 Manuel Neuer £344,782 £17,928,672 Thomas Muller £336,573 £17,501,799 Leroy Sane £328,364 £17,074,926 Joshua Kimmich £320,115 £16,648,053 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

5 Liverpool - Premier League

Wage bill: £367.08 million

Liverpool saw a lot of senior players, who would have been earning a hefty amount, leave over the summer. They have been replaced, of course, but with lesser-known stars that are likely to earn much less than the veterans that have departed such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

At the top of their highest earners is Egyptian marksman Mohamed Salah, who earns £130,000 more per week than their second-highest earner, Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutchman pocketing £220,000-per-week. Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold follow on £200,000 and £180,000-per-week, respectively, while midfield new guard Alexis Mac Allister takes home an annual salary of £7.8m, which equates to £150,000-per-week.

Liverpool - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Mohamed Salah £350,000 £18,200,000 Virgil van Dijk £220,000 £11,440,000 Thiago Alcantara £200,000 £10,400,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 £9,360,000 Alexis Mac Allister £150,000 £7,800,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

4 Real Madrid - La Liga

Wage bill: £387.62 million

Looking to match Manchester City and regain their credibility as Champions League victors, Real Madrid are world football’s fourth-highest spenders - at least from a wages perspective. Seasoned engine room operator Toni Kroos is the top earner at the Santiago Bernabeu, though there are a host of names (12 to be precise) all on bumper contracts in excess of £200,000-per-week.

All in good time, sensation Jude Bellingham is well-poised to become their highest-earning star; but for now, the England international is pocketing £341,991-per-week – the same as Brazilian ace Vinicius Jr. Luka Modric and David Alaba are also among the names that earn a shedload in the Spanish capital – but that’s expected given how experienced they are at the top level.

Real Madrid - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Toni Kroos £400,276 £20,814,335 David Alaba £369,409 £19,209,292 Luka Modric £359,230 £18,679,969 Vinicius Jr £341,991 £17,783,535 Jude Bellingham £341,991 £17,783,535 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

3 Manchester City - Premier League

Wage bill: £474.04 million

In comparison to the Premier League new boys Luton Town, who pay out a total of £24.36m across the year, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are far more generous – but saying that, they receive a bucketload more revenue via various streams. They top their cross-town neighbours by quite some margin, but that is subject to change in the coming campaigns.

Kevin De Bruyne is the division’s highest earner on £400,000-per-week and the goal gobbling Erling Haaland isn’t too far behind, earning just £25,000-per-week less than the Belgian magician. On a healthy £300,000-per-week is Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish, while ending their list of five highest earners is John Stones on £250,000-per-week.

Manchester City - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Kevin De Bruyne £400,000 £20,800,000 Erling Haaland £375,000 £19,500,000 Bernardo Silva £300,000 £15,600,000 Jack Grealish £300,000 £15,600,000 John Stones £250,000 £13,000,000 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

2 Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1

Wage bill: £527.95 million

Paris Saint-Germain sit second in the list by a comfortable distance, even with Lionel Messi and Neymar long gone from the lofty wage bill. Kylian Mbappé is still taking home an eye-watering amount of £61.47m per year, however, but the French outfit may have more wiggle room in their spending with the Frenchman set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Take the Frenchman off the books, and they’ll probably still sit near the top of this list, though what’s most interesting about PSG’s position is that they are the only team from the French top division to feature. Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez – the club’s second and third-highest earners – earn £328,364 and £311,946-per-week, but their take home is significantly lower than the 75-cap France international.

Paris Saint-Germain - top five highest earners Player Wages (per week) Annual salary Kylian Mbappe £1,182,110 £61,469,733 Ousmane Dembele £328,364 £17,074,926 Lucas Hernandez £311,946 £16,221,180 Marquinhos £275,826 £14,342,938 Milan Skriniar £268,602 £13,967,289 All figures per Capology - as of 16/02/24

1 Barcelona - La Liga

Wage bill: £546.77 million

Having the likes of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez leave your side is always a sad day, but looking at the positive influence on the balances of your club’s wages is always there to alleviate the loss. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now large and in charge at the top of their wage list, taking home a whopping £615,682-per-week, while Robert Lewandowski takes home considerably less (£444,605-per-week).

From the 28 players in the squad, half of those enjoy a weekly take home of £100,000-per-week entering their bank accounts, with Ilkay Gundogan (£307,841) and Jules Kounde (£222,467) nearing the summit of Blaugrana’s top earners. As is the modern world, Barcelona are much more a global conglomerate rather than merely a football team and, as such, can afford to offload hefty wages on their players.