It looks as though were are approaching the end of what has been a beautiful partnership between Luka Modrić and Real Madrid. Indeed, the Croatian looks likely to end his 12-year stay in Spain this summer.

According to reports, the 38-year-old is now in his final months as a Madrid player, and will not be offered a new contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. The former Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be unsatisfied with his game time under Carlo Ancelotti of late anyway, so it appears as though he will be happy to depart too.

Indeed, the situation has been rumbling on for some time, with Modrić telling the press back in October: "It's certainly a new situation for me not to play as much as before and as much I would like to. I always want to play, feel best and prepare to give my all." It now seems as though a summer exit is inevitable.

He may well be nearly 40 and soon to be out of contract, but there's no guarantee that Modrić is ready to hang up his boots. And judging by the fact that he wants more regular minutes at his current club, it seems very likely that he still wants to play at a high level. With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has ranked some of the options he may well have to consider as he seeks out a new team shortly.

We've looked at a number of different teams with whom the Croatian has been linked in recent times, and taken into account the quality of that club, the player's sentiment, as well as financial motivation when deciding our rankings. Enjoy.

5 Manchester United

Premier League return

Reports in the media as of November 2023 suggested that Manchester United may well be hoping to sign the experienced midfielder. The Red Devils do have a working relationship with Los Blancos – having signed Casemiro and Raphaël Varane in recent years – so that could help smooth any possible negotiations.

However, the same reports also suggest that Modrić wasn't particularly open to the move. Considering the club's fluctuating form and embarrassing group-stage Champions League exit, you can see why he might be hesitant to return to the Premier League in such circumstances. Still, United's transfer policy likely won't stop them from hurling huge wages at a player past his prime, so don't rule this one out just yet.

4 Dinamo Zagreb

A hero's homecoming

Perhaps if the midfield maestro wants to remain in Europe, and is feeling sentimental, this could be the perfect moment to return to the club that made him. Modrić moved to Dinamo Zagreb as a 16-year-old in late 2001 and left in 2008 as one of the club's greatest players. Dinamo president of the board Vlatka Peras certainly seems keen to facilitate a reunion in the summer of 2024, telling the press:

"He is in the last year of his contract, I will call him this winter, of course. So how could Dinamo not want Luka Modric back? I can't say that I am in constant contact with him, but I know members of his family. It would make sense for him to return to Dinamo at the end of his career, why not? Dinamo will certainly do everything in its power to make it happen. Now, whether that will be enough, we will see."

3 Al-Nassr

Ronaldo reunion

This one makes a lot of sense. First, you have the Saudi Pro League. It feels as though the next few years are going to be full of players joining ageing stars like Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson, and Roberto Firmino in heading to the Middle East for one last humongous paycheck.

And while most of the big Saudi clubs would love to sign a player of Modrić's pedigree, perhaps the Real Madrid star will specifically seek out Al-Nassr so that he can play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo again. The pair won just about every trophy on offer in Spain together and more silverware could await in this emerging new league. The Croatian previously had to deny links to the Saudi side, but with a Madrid exit now much more likely to happen, this feels like a realistic destination.

2 Inter Miami

Messi temptation

If he's not going to link up with Ronaldo in the Middle East, there could be few more magical ways for Modrić to draw an end to his wonderful career than to spend a little time playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Not only would he be on the same team as the Argentina icon, however, but he would also be lining up alongside Barcelona legends Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and quite possibly Luis Suarez.

That might take some getting used to, especially for any Madridistas, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility. For most of this season speculation in the media has been rife, suggesting that the Croatian is a target for the MLS outfit. It certainly would be a beautiful sight to see artists such as Messi and Modrić line up together in the autumn of their careers.

1 Al-Hilal

Money talks

According to some sections of the press, just before he signed his most recent contract extension with Real Madrid, Al-Hilal offered Modrić one of the biggest contracts in football history. As per The Sun, this figure was €200million (£171m) spread across three seasons.

Should they come back in again and put another huge wage packet on the table, it may be hard for the 38-year-old to turn down for a second time. After all, the midfielder is another year old now and maybe more prepared to bid farewell to European football next time around. What's more, the Saudi Pro League is more established now than it was in the summer of 2023, and so may be a more appealing country to play football in. Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Modrić together on the same pitch would be pretty fun for the neutral.