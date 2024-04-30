Highlights Only two Premier League sides feature in the top 10 of having reached the most Champions League finals.

Ajax and Benfica are the only two representatives to have come from outside of the five major European leagues.

Real Madrid have the most Champions League final appearances of any side, reaching the showpiece finale on 17 occasions in their history.

Among all the club competitions in world football, the Champions League is undoubtedly the most famous, as well as the most competitive. And while the format of the competition has evolved since it was first staged in 1956, its prestigious nature has never changed. Every year, the Old Continent's best teams battle it out for the much-coveted cup with the big ears.

It's more of a quest than an objective that everyone strives to achieve, but in the end, very few succeed. Yet some have had more opportunities than others to lift the trophy, playing for clubs whose DNA is to win it all every year. This article lists the ten clubs with the most Champions League final appearances since the tournament's inception.

The 10 Clubs With the Most Champions League Final Appearances Rank Club Champions League finals played Champions League finals won 1 Real Madrid 17 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1981, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) 14 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) 2 AC Milan 11 (1958, 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2003, 2005, 2007) 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007) 3 Bayern Munich 11 (1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020) 6 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020) 4 Liverpool 10 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 1985, 2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022) 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019) 5 Juventus 9 (1973, 1983, 1985, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2017) 2 (1985, 1996) 6 FC Barcelona 8 (1961, 1986, 1992, 1994, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) 7 SL Benfica 7 (1961, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988, 1990) 2 (1961, 1962) 8 Ajax Amsterdam 6 (1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995, 1996) 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995) 9 Inter Milan 6 (1964, 1965, 1967, 1972, 2010, 2023) 3 (1964, 1965, 2010) 10 Manchester United 5 (1968, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011) 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

10 Manchester United

Champions League finals played: 5

Manchester United's recent slump should in no way overshadow the legendary club's past greatness. The Red Devils have appeared in the Champions League final on five occasions (1968, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011), and have even lifted the much-coveted trophy three times (1968, 1999, 2008).

Of these encounters, the one in 1999 is undoubtedly the most memorable. Sir Alex Ferguson's side trailed Bayern Munich 0-1 early on, but went on to win 2-1 after injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom came on as second-half substitute - the dawn of 'Fergie time’.

Manchester United's Champions League final record Final played 5 (1968, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011) Final won 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

9 Inter Milan

Champions League finals played: 6

As with Manchester United, Inter Milan have won the Champions League on three occasions (1964, 1965, 2010). But unlike the Red Devils, the Nerazzurri have appeared in six finals in the competition (1964, 1965, 1967, 1972, 2010, 2023).

Beaten by Manchester City in their last appearance, the Lombardy club remain the first and to this day the only Italian club to have achieved the treble of league, domestic cup and Champions League victories. That achievement dates back to the 2009/10 season, which is still fresh in everyone's memory and was punctuated by a European title at the expense of Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan's Champions League final record Final played 6 (1964, 1965, 1967, 1972, 2010, 2023) Final won 3 (1964, 1965, 2010)

8 Ajax Amsterdam

Champions League finals played: 6

If Ajax is now a world-renowned club, it's largely thanks to its glorious 1970s team. Winners in 1971, 1972 and 1973, Johan Cruyff's team revolutionised the game with their innovative approach and the introduction of 'total football' - an attacking style of play based on movement and position changes during matches.

Unlucky Champions League finalists in 1969 (beaten 4-1 by AC Milan), the Amstelloden waited more than 25 years for their revenge on the Rossoneri, whom they denied victory in 1995. Having once again qualified for the final in 1996, Louis van Gaal's side eventually fell to Juventus, who went on to win their last European Cup.

Ajax Amsterdam's Champions League final record Final played 6 (1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995, 1996) Final won 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

7 SL Benfica

Champions League finals played: 7

In 1961, Jose Aguas' Benfica became the first team other than Real Madrid - then five-time champions - to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup - the old name for the Champions League. A trophy that the Lisbon giants would retain the following season when they knocked out the same Madrid side.

After returning to the final of the competition five times (1963, 1965, 1968, 1988, 1990), they have never been able to repeat their past exploits. Another statistic makes their run even worse: since 1962, the Eagles have contested eight European finals (five in the Champions League, three in the Europa League) and lost them all.

SL Benfica's Champions League final record Final played 7 (1961, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988, 1990) Final won 2 (1961, 1962)

6 FC Barcelona

Champions League finals played: 8

Considered to be one of the greatest clubs in the world, FC Barcelona also maintain a close relationship with the Champions League. The Catalan club have already reached the final eight times (1961, 1986, 1992, 1994, 2006 2009, 2011, 2015) and lifted the trophy five times (1992, 2006 2009, 2011, 2015).

In 2009, Pep Guardiola's team, regarded as one of the best ever to set foot on a pitch, even became the first in history to win six titles in a single calendar year. A club imbued with the famous 'total football' advocated by Ajax, with whom it still maintains privileged links today, Barcelona's proud history in the competition is something to behold.

FC Barcelona's Champions League final record Final played 8 (1961, 1986, 1992, 1994, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) Final won 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

5 Juventus

Champions League finals played: 9

Never has a club been so beaten in a Champions League final as Juventus. In nine attempts, the Turin giants have only claimed the Holy Grail twice.

Beaten by Ajax (1973), Hamburg (1983), Borussia Dortmund (1997), Real Madrid (1998, 2017), AC Milan (2003) and Barcelona (2015), the Vecchia Signora had to wait until 1985 for their first title - against Liverpool - and until 1996 for their second - against Ajax. Having struggled more in recent seasons, Juve have embarked on a new cycle, putting their faith in a dazzling crop of young players as they attempt to return to the summit of European football.

Juventus' Champions League final record Final played 9 (1973, 1983, 1985, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2017) Final won 2 (1985, 1986)

4 Liverpool

Champions League finals played: 10

Although Liverpool had to wait more than twenty years after the creation of the European Champion Clubs' Cup to contest a final, the English club did not let the chance to make its mark slip through their fingers. Under the guidance of Bob Paisley (1977, 1978, 1981) and then Joe Fagan (1984), the Reds won the first four UEFA Champions League finals in which they participated.

It was an unparalleled exploit, and one that would come to an end in 1985 after Juventus succeeded in knocking them off their pedestal. They would have to wait another two decades before regaining their taste for victory in a legendary match against AC Milan - the mythical 'Miracle of Istanbul'. After that, having reached the final of the competition four times (2007, 2018, 2019, 2022), the 19-time English champions lifted the trophy again in 2019, 13 years after their last title triumph.

Liverpool's Champions League final record Final played 10 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 1985, 2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022) Final won 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

3 Bayern Munich

Champions League finals played: 11

Only the third club in history to retain the European title for three consecutive years (1974, 1975, 1976), Bayern Munich are undoubtedly a world footballing landmark. Defeated by Aston Villa (1982), FC Porto (1987) and Manchester United (1999), the German giants had to wait almost 30 years before finally tasting victory again, in 2001, when they beat Spain's Valencia CF.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayern Munich are the only club in Champions League history to win the trophy by winning all their games (11 wins from 11 games in 2019/20).

Once again outclassed in 2010, this time by Inter Milan, the Rekordmeister succeeded in their next two finals, first against Borussia Dortmund (2013) and then against Paris Saint-Germain (2020). With six titles to their name, Bayern Munich are the third most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League, level with Liverpool.

Bayern Munich's Champions League final record Final played 11 (1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020) Final won 6 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

2 AC Milan

Champions League finals played: 11

The first Italian club in history to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup - in 1963 - AC Milan have built their legend on their many successes in the competition. Also winners of the 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003 and 2007 editions, the Lombardy club remains the second most successful in the history of the competition, with seven trophies to its name.

When the Rossoneri have not lifted the cup with the big ears, they have always given their opponents a hard time, never losing by more than a single goal in the final of the competition (1958, 1993, 1995, 2005).

AC Milan's Champions League final record Final played 11 (1958, 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2003, 2005, 2007) Final won 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

1 Real Madrid

Champions League finals played: 17

Love them or hate them, it's hard to deny that Real Madrid are the greatest club in the world today. Winners of the first five editions of the C1 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960) - an unprecedented performance that has never been equalled - the club from the Spanish capital holds the record for Champions League wins (14), as well as the number of finals contested (17).

For the record, in 1957, Real Madrid played Fiorentina in the Cup Winners' Cup final in front of 124,000 spectators, one of the biggest attendances ever for a cup final. And to better appreciate the consistency of the white club's results, nothing beats an impressive statistic: over the last 14 editions of the Champions League, Los Merengues have reached the semi-finals on 12 occasions - a DNA of champions.

Real Madrid's Champions League final record Final played 17 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1981, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) Final won 14 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt