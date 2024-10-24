Despite football being called the beautiful game, there is certainly an uglier side. The Premier League, in particular, have been renowned for their torrid on-field antics. Such behaviour, whether it be a lunging tackle or a second bookable offence, has often landed players in the book.

The division is notorious for its litany of players who have possessed a knack of ‘seeing red’ which, as a result, sees players – irrespective of their position – head towards the tunnel, leaving their team with a numerical disadvantage.

Diving deep into the Premier League’s official database, here are the top 10 clubs in Premier League history who have received the most red cards since the top flight’s re-structure in 1992/93 – a season that Manchester United triumphed in.

Top 20 Clubs with Most Red Cards in Premier League History Rank Team Total red cards 1. Everton 108 2. Arsenal 107 3. Newcastle United 94 4. Chelsea 89 5. West Ham United 84 6. Blackburn Rovers 77 7. Manchester City 77 8. Tottenham Hotspur 77 9. Manchester United 73 10. Aston Villa 68 11. Liverpool 66 12. Southampton 66 13. Sunderland 62 14. Leicester City 53 15. Fulham 47 16. Middlesbrough 45 17. Bolton Wanderers 44 18. Leeds United 35 19. West Bromwich Albion 35 20. Crystal Palace 31

1 Everton

Total red cards: 108

Close

The unwanted title of the dirtiest team in the Premier League goes to Everton, with them receiving 108 red cards since the top flight’s re-branding in 1992. They may not have ever finished in the podium spots in their storied spell in the Promised Land – but they take the cake for being the team that have received the highest number of red cards.

Defender Richard Dunne and the controversial Duncan Ferguson, two regular fixtures in the Toffees’ starting line-up over the years, are joint-top of the all-time red cards, with eight each – and so, it’s no surprise to see that the Merseyside-based outfit are at the summit of the list.

2 Arsenal

Total red cards: 107

Close

Three-time winners of the Premier League crown, Arsenal have become renowned for seeing red on a regular basis – and that’s nothing to do with the colour of their strip. Renowned for their easy-on-the-eye football and tactics under the revolutionary Arsene Wenger, they also boasted an ugly side.

Combative midfielder Patrick Vieira was typically the recipient of their red cards, with his tough persona often getting the better of him, especially when locking horns with Roy Keane. In fact, since Mikel Arteta’s arrival on the red side of north London, no team in the top tier has received more red cards.

3 Newcastle United

Total red cards: 94

Close

Ever so prolific in terms of accruing red cards, the Premier League’s Newcastle United – who were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League’s infancy – have recorded a grand total of 94 dismissals over a 32-year period, allowing them to pick up a bronze medal in the all-time tally of picking up red cards.

Related 8 Players with the Most Red Cards in Premier League History The Premier League has seen some of the most aggressive players be sent off several times.

Since its inaugural season of 1992/93, the Magpies have missed just three seasons of top flight action, but those days are seemingly in the rearview mirror since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021, with them now competing for the sacred European spots season after season.

4 Chelsea

Total red cards: 89