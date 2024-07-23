Highlights Jadon Sancho's future at Man United is uncertain, according to GMS sources - despite reconciliation with Erik ten Hag.

PSG are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Sancho, though Dortmund are not pursuing a deal.

Competition is fierce for Sancho at United with Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony all challenging.

Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United remains in the balance, despite his return to first-team action at Old Trafford after his fallout with Erik ten Hag last summer - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst Sancho is expected to play a full part in pre-season training this summer, other clubs are still tracking him ahead of a move.

Sancho last featured for United in the Premier League back in late August 2023, making just three appearances for the club last season before his fallout with Ten Hag saw him fall completely out of the first-team, barred to youth team training and in with no contention of a first-team spot. A loan spell at Borussia Dortmund followed, and a decent - whilst not great - loan spell ensued before crunch talks with Ten Hag saw him back into the mix.

Sancho Has Been Linked With Man Utd Exit

The winger could still leave United in the summer

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho in recent days. The French champions are in need of a new winger to come and replace Kylian Mbappe, with the superstar leaving on a free transfer and joining Real Madrid earlier in the window.

A report by French outlet L'Equipe has stated on Monday that Sancho is close to agreeing personal terms with the Parisian outfit despite his exile u-turn from United chiefs.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Dortmund were also touted with a move for Sancho having reportedly had a £35million clause to bring him back to the Signal Iduna Park following his loan spell, but the move for the 23-year-old did not fit into their transfer model and as a result, the winger remains at United for the time being.

Sheth: Other Clubs "Remain Keen" on Sancho

Whether Sancho will be at United in September is unknown

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that whilst Sancho had been reintegrated back into United's lineup, he could still leave in the summer with interest from elsewhere. He said:

"Sancho has been reintegrated into the first team squad, he's been training with the first team squad. "They expect Sancho now to play a full part in pre-season training. This was after it was described to me that Sancho reflected on his past issues, and both he and Erik ten Hag agreed to draw a line under everything and move on. "That's not the end of the story, though, as far as I'm aware, because it hasn't stopped other clubs remaining keen and retaining an interest in Jadon Sancho."

Sancho Has Competition at United

The club are flush with wingers and game time could be limited

If Sancho was to come back properly and feature next season, he would have to edge ahead of other competition if he wants to be United's first-choice right-winger.

The Red Devils had Alejandro Garnacho on the right-wing last season, though there is an argument that he is better on the left by cutting in onto his right foot and with Marcus Rashford being challenged by the former Atletico Madrid star, it could elevate his performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has featured in 82 games for United, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

Amad Diallo came to the fore towards the end of last season and he could now feature, whilst Antony is still aiming to produce the goods despite taking two years to assimilate to the league - so there are options aplenty for Ten Hag to work with as he enters his third season as United manager.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-07-24.