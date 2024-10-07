This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been named among the eight Premier League clubs to have provided evidence in the legal case against Manchester City. The Citizens were revealed to have scored a huge victory in their legal battle as the Premier League's sponsorship rules were declared 'unlawful'.

This comes amid the court case between the English top-flight's governing body and Manchester City surrounding the club's alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules. City were handed a huge and significant boost to their case as their challenge of the Premier League's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules was successful. Three judges ruled these regulations to be 'unlawful', which is seen as a significant blow to several other English sides.

Liverpool & Arsenal Back the Premier League

Close

According to the Daily Mail, eight Premier League clubs gave evidence against Man City during the legal proceedings. Two of the named sides were the Citizens' biggest title challengers, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United - City's biggest geographical foes - also presented evidence against their arch-rivals. West Ham, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves are said to have been the other clubs to have gone up against the juggernaut that is Man City.

With the result of the case now public knowledge, it looks to have backfired on those plotting against the reigning Premier League champions. The long-term ramifications are yet to be known, but this could be a significant day in English football.

More to follow.