The big news this week is that Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma. The 60-year-old leaves the Serie A club amid a poor run of form in which his former side won just one of their last six league games.

Serving a touchline ban after picking up a red card against Atalanta earlier in January, he had to watch on from the stands as the Giallorossi lost his final game in charge. A trip to the San Siro resulted in a 3-1 league defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin thanked Mourinho "for the passion and commitment" he showed during his time with the Italian club and they did enjoy some good moments before things fell apart in his third season. He lifted the Europa Conference League in his debut campaign and took them to a second consecutive European final just 12 months later, although they ultimately failed to win the Europa League, losing to Sevilla that time around.

With that being said, it's clear that the Portuguese manager still has something to offer in the world of football management. And with a CV which boasts two Champions League successes, league title triumphs in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, and numerous domestic cups, it surely won't take too long before he lands himself a new job.

In the meantime, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a list of eight clubs that could now hire Mourinho with the Special One back on the market.

Jose Mourinho as a manager Club Games Points Per Games Trophies Roma 138 1.70 1 Tottenham 86 1.77 0 Manchester United 144 1.97 3 Chelsea 136 1.96 3 Real Madrid 178 2.30 3 Inter Milan 108 2.12 5 Chelsea 184 2.23 6 Porto 127 2.32 6 Leiria 20 1.70 0 Benfica 10 1.80 0 Via Transfermarkt

Portugal

As mentioned before, Mourinho has won pretty much everything on offer in the European game. He is, after all, the first and only manager to win all of the UEFA competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

For all he has achieved in management, though, he has yet to try his hand at the international game. As one of Portugal's most famous footballing exports, it feels as though he is surely destined to manage the national team eventually.

Roberto Martinez only took the role in 2023. Should the former Belgium boss fail to impress at Euro 2024, however, Mourinho could be waiting in the wings as his replacement.

England

Similarly, Euro 2024 could be the last hurrah for Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions have improved dramatically since the 53-year-old took over in 2015 but there is a feeling that he has perhaps taken this group as far as he can.

Anything but a trophy win in Germany will result in great pressure on Southgate. Mourinho will surely be a candidate for the role, with talk in the media linking him with the England job as recently as October 2023 – those rumours date all the way back to 2007 when the FA first approached him.

Crystal Palace

Sticking in England, but domestically, this might seem like an odd one but there is an explanation. On multiple times throughout his career, the Special One has specifically praised the Crystal Palace fans and cited Selhurst Park as having a fantastic atmosphere.

While at Inter Milan in 2007, he even said:

"I would like to be in London by 2012. If it is not working at Chelsea, then Crystal Palace or somebody else." We all know he ended up back at Chelsea, before going to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but if his heart is set on a return to the English capital, Palace could make a lot of sense.

What's more, speculation about Roy Hodgson's future has been rife of late, so there could soon be a vacancy at Selhurst Park. You can't say it wouldn't be fun.

Chelsea

Of course, you cannot talk about Mourinho seeking a new job without mentioning Chelsea. He has achieved more success with the Blues than any other club, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Community Shield across two different spells.

The club's recent form under Todd Boehly is a far cry from those glory years of the not-so-distant past. Current boss Mauricio Pochettino hasn't quite hit his stride since taking over in the summer and the new ownership has been so chaotic, it would be unwise to rule out the idea that he would be sacked and Mourinho could return.

Don't forget, this is a club that rehired Frank Lampard for a second managerial spell last term. As journalist John Brewin cheekily suggested on X: "Make/take the call, Todd. You know it makes sense. Bring him home."

Newcastle United

Perhaps the most realistic move within English football for Mourinho right now would see him end up at St James' Park. Newcastle United overachieved last season with Eddie Howe but have hit something of a wall this term.

They qualified for the Champions League but immediately crashed out of Europe, finishing last in their (admittedly difficult) group. Domestic form hasn't been much to write home about either, with the Magpies 10th in the division with just seven Premier League games.

As a result, there has been talk that Howe could soon face the chop. On top of that, journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mourinho could be "tempted" by a move to Newcastle if the opportunity arises.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan are flying right now. They made the Champions League final last term and sit top of Serie A this time around, arguably looking like a more complete team. With that being the case, Simone Inzaghi's job doesn't look unsafe but should it ever be at risk, Mourinho would be a highly popular replacement.

He led Inter to a famous European treble in 2010, beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League final while also winning the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia. For that reason, he's still loved by the Nerazzurri faithful, who displayed "Welcome home, Jose" banners when he returned to San Siro as Roma boss.

Saudi Pro League

(Al-Ettifaq)

Mourinho is an ageing football legend who is probably past his prime. So it would make perfect sense for him to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the Saudi Pro League.

Should he show any interest in a move to the Middle East, any number of their clubs would likely jump at the opportunity to have such a big name add more attention to their project. As of right now, Al-Ettifaq could be a realistic destination with Steven Gerrard struggling to get the best of Jordan Henderson and co.

Porto

Where better for the 60-year-old to end up than the club where it all truly started for him? After a brief spell at Benfica, and about a year with União de Leiria, Mourinho joined Porto.

He arrived in 2002 and by 2004 he'd won the league twice, the UEFA Cup and most famously the Champions League – not to mention two further domestic cups. The Portuguese giants a third right now and finished second last term. Should Sergio Conceicao leave any time soon, having been linked with the Inter job in 2023, Mourinho would be an obvious name to replace him.