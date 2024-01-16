Highlights Jose Mourinho is eyeing a return to management after being sacked by Roma in January 2024.

The former Chelsea manager's successful track record and credentials make it likely that many teams will be keen on bringing him in.

Potential destinations for Mourinho include the Portuguese national team, a return to English football, and the Saudi Pro League.

Jose Mourinho has described his eagerness to return to the dugout as soon as possible following his departure from Roma in January. The Portuguese boss was dismissed from his role at the Serie A club after a poor opening half to the 2023/24 campaign.

The iconic manager guided the Italian outfit into two successive continental finals, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, before being beaten in a penalty shootout against Sevilla in the Europa League the following year.

When asked about a potential return to football in the near future, Mourinho said, per the Daily Mail:

"I want to work tomorrow if possible, but I don’t want to make the wrong decision."

That said, it's clear that the Portuguese manager still has something to offer in the world of football management. And with a CV which boasts two Champions League successes, league title triumphs in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, and numerous domestic cups, it surely won't take too long before he lands himself a new job. GIVEMESPORT has come up with a list of nine potential destinations for Mourinho as the Special One is back on the market.

Jose Mourinho - Managerial Record Club Games Points Per Games Trophies Roma 138 1.70 1 Tottenham 86 1.77 0 Manchester United 144 1.97 3 Chelsea 136 1.96 3 Real Madrid 178 2.30 3 Inter Milan 108 2.12 5 Chelsea 184 2.23 6 Porto 127 2.32 6 Leiria 20 1.70 0 Benfica 10 1.80 0

Portugal

A Reunion With Cristiano Ronaldo Could be Possible

Mourinho has won pretty much everything on offer in the European game. He is, after all, the first and only manager to win all the UEFA competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

For all he has achieved in management, though, he has yet to try his hand at the international game. As one of Portugal's most famous footballing exports, it feels as though he is surely destined to manage the national team eventually. Roberto Martinez only took the role in 2023. Should the former Belgium boss fail to impress at Euro 2024, however, Mourinho could be waiting in the wings as his replacement.

England

Euro 2024 could be Gareth Southgate's Last Tournament

Similarly, Euro 2024 could be the last hurrah for Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions have improved dramatically since the 53-year-old took over in 2015, but there is a feeling that he has perhaps taken this group as far as he can.

Anything but a trophy win in Germany will result in great pressure on Southgate. Mourinho will surely be a candidate for the role, with talk in the media linking him with the England job as recently as October 2023 – those rumours date all the way back to 2007 when the FA first approached him.

Napoli

The Serie A Champions Are in Need of a New Boss

Napoli secured their first league title in over 30 years when Luciano Spalletti steered the club to domestic success in the 2022/23 season. The legendary manager then shocked the footballing world by leaving after achieving the remarkable feat.

Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzari have both failed to keep the team moving in the same direction, and both men have lost their jobs. Mourinho is familiar with the division due to his prior stint in Rome – plus his time at Inter Milan – and could be the man to take over in the summer, as the hierarchy have given themselves time to think about their next move by employing an interim boss.

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel is Confirmed to be Leaving

Like Napoli, Bayern Munich will be looking for their next permanent manager following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Thomas Tuchel was confirmed to be leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign amid talk of part of the dressing room turning on the German.

The Bavarian club look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in over a decade and may turn their attention to bringing in a man with a track record of being a serial winner. Mourinho would relish the challenge of taking on a footballing giant and restoring them to the top of European football. He may not be the first choice for the club, but a foray into German football for the first time in his career could prove to be mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

Related 10 favourites to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich The former Chelsea boss has confirmed that he will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

Chelsea

Return of The Special One

It's almost impossible to discuss Mourinho's next job without mentioning Chelsea. He has achieved more success with the Blues than any other club, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Community Shield across two different spells.

The club's recent form under Todd Boehly is a far cry from those glory years of the not-so-distant past. Current boss Mauricio Pochettino hasn't quite hit his stride since taking over in the summer and the new ownership has been so chaotic, it would be unwise to rule out the idea that he would be sacked and Mourinho could return.

Don't forget, this is a club that rehired Frank Lampard for a second managerial spell last term. As journalist John Brewin cheekily suggested on X: "Make/take the call, Todd. You know it makes sense. Bring him home."

Related 10 coaches who could replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea ranked Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under pressure at Stamford Bridge, and there are 10 potential candidates to take over should he depart the club.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe's Job Could be Under Threat

Perhaps the most realistic move within English football for Mourinho right now would see him end up at St James' Park. Newcastle United overachieved last season with Eddie Howe but have hit something of a wall this term.

They qualified for the Champions League but immediately crashed out of Europe, finishing last in their (admittedly difficult) group. Their domestic form hasn't been much to write home about either, with the Magpies floundering in mid-table at the time of writing.

As a result, there has been talk that Howe could soon face the chop. On top of that, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in late 2023 that Mourinho could be "tempted" by a move to Newcastle if the opportunity arises.

Inter Milan

The Last Man to Bring the Champions League to the San Siro

Inter Milan are flying right now. They made the Champions League final last term and sit top of Serie A this time around, arguably looking like a more complete team. With that being the case, Simone Inzaghi's job doesn't look unsafe but should it ever be at risk, Mourinho would be a highly popular replacement.

He led Inter to a famous European treble in 2010, beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League final while also winning the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia. For that reason, he's still loved by the Nerazzurri faithful, who displayed "Welcome home, Jose" banners when he returned to San Siro as Roma boss.

Saudi Pro League

Several Clubs Could be in the Mix

Mourinho is an ageing football legend who is probably past his prime. So it would make perfect sense for him to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the Saudi Pro League. There were talks of Al Ettifaq potentially looking at replacements for Steven Gerrard, although the English icon signed a new deal with the club, seemingly ruling them out of the race for the Portuguese manager.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could be an option as they are set to miss out on the league title and Mourinho's previous work with the forward at Real Madrid could help him get his foot in the door. Should he remain available for much longer, other sides from the Middle East are likely to be in touch with the ex-Chelsea boss.

2:47 Related Steven Gerrard's stint in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ettifaq manager is quickly turning into a nightmare Steven Gerrard has had a difficult start to life in Saudi Arabia, but he is expected to be given the time to turn Al-Ettifaq's fortunes around.

Porto

Where Mourinho's Rise to Prominence Began

Where better for the 60-year-old to end up than the club where it all truly started for him? After a brief spell at Benfica, and about a year with Uniao de Leiria, Mourinho joined Porto.

He arrived in 2002 and by 2004 he'd won the league twice, the UEFA Cup and most famously the Champions League – not to mention two further domestic cups. The Portuguese giants a third right now and finished second last term. Should Sergio Conceicao leave any time soon, having been linked with the Inter job in 2023, Mourinho would be an obvious name to replace him.