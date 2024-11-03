The identities of the two clubs that previously activated Ruben Amorim's release clause have been disclosed. With Erik ten Hag's departure, Manchester United have turned to the Sporting Lisbon manager to fill the vacant head coach role, with the 39-year-old set to start his journey on November 11 when the Red Devils face Ipswich Town.

After the announcement, Amorim described United as his dream move, one he couldn’t pass up. He emphasised this by noting that, although other clubs had previously triggered his release clause, he chose to remain with the club where he had won two league titles. In recent years, he has risen as one of Europe’s leading managers, so it’s no surprise that his name has been linked with various top clubs over the past few seasons.

West Ham and Al-Nassr Both Triggered Amorim Release Clause

Julen Lopetegui eventually joined the Hammers

As reported by A Bola, West Ham and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr previously triggered Amorim's release clause. Liverpool had also identified Amorim as a potential candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp but didn't intend to pay the release clause and ended up appointing Arne Slot instead.

West Ham pursued their interest in Amorim, engaging in discussions to bring him on board, but ultimately could not persuade him to take the role. Instead, the Hammers appointed Julen Lopetegui in May to replace David Moyes. Later, in September, Al-Nassr — featuring Cristiano Ronaldo among their ranks — expressed willingness to activate Amorim's release clause and offered him a lucrative contract worth nearly £16.8 million per year, which would have placed him among the highest-paid managers in football.

Amorim, however, declined the offer, leading Al-Nassr to appoint former Milan coach Stefano Pioli. Now, with United securing the Portuguese manager for their own backroom, the club is confident that they’ve found the right leader to restore them to their heyday. Club legend Rio Ferdinand, a six-time Premier League champion, has voiced his excitement over the appointment. After speaking with people who have worked with Amorim, including former teammate Nani, he is among those confident the Portuguese man can right the wrongs of the post-Ferguson era.