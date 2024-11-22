Shareholder loans will now be included in the Premier League's associated party transaction (APT) regulations after a vote amongst the teams in the division was ruled 16-4 in favour. Only four teams in the league voted against the inclusion and they have now been revealed as Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

The APT rules exist to ensure that every transaction conducted in the league between two "associated parties" is done so at a "fair market value". They were brought in shortly after Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Now, shareholder loans will factor into the ATP rules going forward.

While the decision was one that the majority of the league got behind and agreed with, four teams didn't want to see the vote pass and they were revealed by the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan.

Manchester City's Opposition to the Rules

The champions fought against them

The amendments to the APT regulations address the findings of an Arbitration Tribunal following a legal challenge by City earlier this year. As a result, it's no surprise to see the reigning champions were against the update, but they weren't the only ones, with Villa, Newcastle and Forest all also voting against the inclusion.

A spokesperson from the league addressed the result and explained the update to the rules, saying:

"The Premier League has conducted a detailed consultation with clubs - informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent Leading Counsel - to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system. "This relates to integrating the assessment of Shareholder loans, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to the process by which relevant information from the League's 'databank' is shared with a club's advisors. The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with Associated Parties."

